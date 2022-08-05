Read on www.clickondetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding homicide suspect on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a homicide on the city’s west side, officials say. Police say the homicide took place at a home in the 11500 block of LaSalle Street in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday (Aug....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
44-year-old man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog through window, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A 44-year-old man was arrested for shooting his neighbor’s dog through the window, Detroit police said. The incident happened at 10:58 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street, according to authorities. Officials said they were called to the scene after shots were fired during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old Warren man charged in connection with Harper Woods burglary
HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A 31-year-old Warren man has been charged in connection with a burglary in Harper Woods. Police responded to a burglary alarm at a business at 1:48 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) in the 19800 block of Kelly Road. Police located and arrested Anderson Avery nearby...
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
Two people are dead following a house fire in Detroit. According to police, the victims are a man and woman in their early to mid-60s.
WATCH: Detroit police looking for man caught on video slashing tires
Detroit police are asking for tips after a man was spotted on a Project Green Light camera slashing someone’s tires on the city’s northwest side.
huronhub.com
17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody
A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shootings: 5 killed, 19 wounded in second consecutive violent weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the second straight weekend, Detroit Police were responding to multiple shootings that killed a total of 5 people and injured at least 19 others. The first weekend in August was a lot like the last weekend of July: multiple shootings across the city and several people killed by gunshots.
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
ClickOnDetroit.com
Witnesses testify in hearing for 4 security guards charged in death of man at Northland Mall in 2014
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Four security guards charged in the death of a man at Northland Mall in 2014 appeared before a judge on Monday. Witnesses reportedly heard the 25-year-old man saying he couldn’t breathe while he was being restrained after an encounter at the mall in Southfield. A...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog through window
DETROIT – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his neighbor’s dog through a window in Detroit on Sunday, police said. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 12600 block of Roselawn Street in Detroit, WDIV Local 4 reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 separate mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured
DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in Detroit that happened within 12 hours of each other. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting...
Another violent Saturday in Detroit sees at least a dozen people shot, including two mass shootings
Police are investigating after another deadly weekend in Detroit. At least a dozen people were shot in three separate incidents, including two apparent mass shootings on Saturday.
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: 4 charged in man’s 2014 death at Northland Mall in Southfield due in court
The four former security guards charged in the 2014 death of a man at Northland Mall are due in court on Monday. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberline, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter last year as part of the reopening of a case that involved the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran at the mall in 2014.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Thompson Tower apartment building in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – At least two people have been rushed to a hospital after a fire broke out at the Thompson Tower apartments in Inkster on Monday. A unit on the third floor of the building caught fire. The apartment building is located on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. One...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downriver man killed in overnight motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – A man from the Downriver area was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-94 near I-96 at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning for a crash. Police said their preliminary investigation...
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
Comments / 4