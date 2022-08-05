ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
huronhub.com

17-year-old killed in Saturday morning shooting, suspect in custody

A 17-year-old from Wyandotte was killed in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Huron Township. Police say a suspect is in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing. The shooting occurred in the 20000 block of Wharman Road around 3:30 a.m. Police say the victim and shooter knew...
WYANDOTTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Eastern Market Area
fox2detroit.com

Detroit shootings: 5 killed, 19 wounded in second consecutive violent weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For the second straight weekend, Detroit Police were responding to multiple shootings that killed a total of 5 people and injured at least 19 others. The first weekend in August was a lot like the last weekend of July: multiple shootings across the city and several people killed by gunshots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 separate mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured

DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in Detroit that happened within 12 hours of each other. The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed. The second shooting...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downriver man killed in overnight motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A man from the Downriver area was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-94 near I-96 at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning for a crash. Police said their preliminary investigation...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy