Texas State

Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones

By Sarah Martinez
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 26

LaTunya Cannady
3d ago

I love it, this way you can enjoy your meal without people around you or the person your with on the phone. we have gotten away from really spending time talking and getting to know each other. Great Job!!

ThatCarGuy2
3d ago

😂😂😂 Have fun keeping that up 😂😂😂 Imagine giving money to people who steal your things! I bet ~50% of people just turn and go somewhere else. Not worth it.

Natalie Loomis
3d ago

I guess we won't be eating there since my Insulin Pump and my Dexcom CGM mandates that my phone be with me at all times.

news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
mySanAntonio.com

