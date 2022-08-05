New Music Releases August 5: Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg Team Up for Some 'Bad Decisions'

Read on www.etonline.com
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé’s "Renaissance" Debuts At No.1 On Billboard 200
Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making her the first female artist to do so in 2022. The project earned 332,000 equivalent album units and sold 190,000 physical copies in its first week since release. The only album to...
thesource.com
Yella Beezy Drops New Mixtape ‘Bad Azz Yella Boy’
Before he makes his highly-anticipated Asylum Records album debut, high-profile Dallas recording artist Yella Beezy releases his first project in three years with new mixtape, Bad Azz Yella Boy, which is accompanied by the new music video for the album-cut, “DFMW”. Released Friday (August 5) on all digital streaming platforms via Profit Music Group, the new project comes on the heels of the “That’s On Me” hitmaker being cleared of all charges in several high-profile cases and signing a new deal with Asylum Records in late-2021 after leaving L.A. Reid’s Hitco Records.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her
Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline's recent comments about her relationship with their sons. In a recent interview with DailyMail, the former background dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, revealed that their sons, Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15, have made the decision not to see their mother.
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Have Mother-Daughter Date Night at Travis Scott's London Show
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott during his big return to London. On Saturday, the makeup mogul and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter watched the “Antidote” rapper as he performed at London’s O2 area. The Kardashians star shared a series of pictures from the evening....
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found joy in a new pregnancy, but will never forget about their devastating loss. The couple announced last week that they are expecting a rainbow baby two years after their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking...
Pete Davidson Through the Years: A-List Relationships, Career Highlights and More
All hail the king of Staten Island! Pete Davidson has had his fair share of highs and lows through the years — from professional successes to broken engagements. In the early 2010s, the comedian made quite a name for himself in the entertainment industry after starring on Guy Code in 2013 and joining Saturday Night […]
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Lauren Sanchez Wears Crop Top On Romantic Date Night With Jeff Bezos In Malibu: Photos
Lauren Sanchez and her billionaire beau Jeff Bezos are looking more loved up than ever! The cute couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner out in Malibu on Saturday, August 6. Holding hands with the Amazon founder as they left celeb hotspot Nobu, Lauren rocked a ribbed crop top and semi-sheer skirt with a set of designer shades. Jeff kept it casual with a simple tee and faded jeans, as he paired the low-key look with fresh white sneakers.
Kelsea Ballerini Sings the Praises of ‘The Little Things’ in Breezy New Song
Click here to read the full article. Kelsea Ballerini has an appreciation for “The Little Things,” which the country singer-songwriter denotes in her newest song. Ballerini released the track, which appears on her upcoming album Subject to Change, on Friday. A breezy, uptempo tune with bright acoustic guitar strums, “The Little Things” seems to be geared for those sunny, car windows-down listening experiences. “When you need to pull me closer/When you need to give me my space,” she sings, listing out the reasons she loves a certain someone. “The Little Things” is the third song to be released from Ballerini’s new album,...
wmagazine.com
A Look Back at Brad Pitt’s ‘80s and ‘90s Style
Brad Pitt made waves when he hit the red carpet at last month’s Bullet Train premiere wearing a black linen skirt. The youngins may not have realized it, but it was hardly the first time the 58-year-old Academy Award winner has sparked a conversation about gender norms with his wardrobe: He memorably modeled an array of mini dresses for Rolling Stone in 1999. Those who were shocked clearly hadn’t seen much of him off screen. From the very start, Pitt established that he wasn’t going to dress like your typical movie star—at least for a time: The two decades that followed reliably found the actor in an ordinary tux or suit. Fortunately, Pitt has come to a realization that’s led to his least conventional era yet. “We’re all going to die,” he told Variety of why he wore the aforementioned skirt. “So let’s mess it up.” As we await to see whatever he serves up next, take a look back at his more playful sartorial past.
ETOnline.com
How Pete Davidson Feels About Split From Kim Kardashian and Possible Return to Dating
Moving on and moving forward. Pete Davidson isn't letting his highly public split from Kim Kardashian knock him off course. A source tells ET, "Pete is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life." News broke...
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
The FADER
Carly Rae Jepsen finds herself in a disastrous dating loop on “Beach House”
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared new song "Beach House," the first single from her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. Check out a lyric video for the single below. "Beach House" takes its title from a date idea by someone Jepsen explains she has matched with on an app. “I got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably gonna hurt your feelings,” she sings as she details the notoriously tumultuous landscape of Tinder et al. Jepsen also finds disappointment in a man whose mum made the picnic they ate together and another potential partner who, of course, turns out to be married.
Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest Family Getaway
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are full embracing lake life. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, traded in the beaches of Montecito for a family trip to the lake, sharing photos from their most recent getaway. And it...
ETOnline.com
Jim Carrey on His Latest NFT Art, Working With The Weeknd and Remembering Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Jim Carrey has become something of a renaissance man over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, channeling his creative energy and eccentric spirit into new movies, Saturday Night Live appearances as President Joe Biden, fine arts, NFTs and even an unexpected musical collaboration with The Weeknd. "He’s an incredible guy,"...
Super Fly at 50: A blaxploitation classic that remains a powerful pop culture force
The movie's gritty, authentic depiction of street life and its flamboyant lead character created archetypes that have inspired legions of future storytellers and musicians.
How Rush’s ‘I Think I’m Going Bald’ Gently Mocked a Kiss Ballad
Rush was officially capital-P prog by 1975, their evolution away from straight-ahead hard rock solidified with the virtuosity and stoned experimentation on Caress of Steel. But "I Think I’m Going Bald," one outlier track from their third LP, felt like a goodbye to that early style: shorter and less intricate; closer in spirit to, say, "Rock and Roll All Nite" than "The Necromancer." And, fittingly, the title playfully nodded to the rockers who showed them the live ropes.
Zendaya Takes Us BTS For Her Shoot With Maison Valentino
We're still in awe over Zendaya's look for this campaign!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
