ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC9ub_0h6LFM0L00

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022.

Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old.

Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and the children were transferred to the Oregon Department of Human Services until family is contacted and they are picked up.

Cmdr. Huber spoke of the strange tip which resulted in finding the children missing. He said, “A prior resident from that location had communicated with this third party that they had killed somebody at that location. So the deputies responded to the location. They contacted three individuals at the residence, they ended up not being involved in what we were looking at currently, but they discovered that two children were missing from the residence.”

The name of the victim, her relation to Chervenell or the two children have not been released.

MESA, Wash. — Two children were rescued by Morrow County deputies who stopped a vehicle associated with a homicide investigation from hours prior when a body was recovered in Mesa.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office , the authorities received a third-party tip regarding a missing woman who was potentially dead in the area of First Ave in Mesa on the evening of Aug. 4, 2022. Patrol deputies were sent to the area to search for the woman and found her body near a home in the area.

Shortly after, deputies learned that two children under the age of 12 were missing from the residence. With reason to believe the children were in danger, deputies called for help from Franklin County detectives.

Later that evening around 11:30 p.m., deputies in Morrow County stopped a vehicle linked to the incident near Irrigon—a city along the Columbia River east of Umatilla County. They made contact with a female suspect and the two missing children who appeared to be unharmed.

RELATED: Yakima police warn parents about child safety after baby was kidnapped, abandoned in alley

The woman was brought into custody and is scheduled to make a preliminary court appearance in Oregon, but will likely be transferred back to Franklin County at some point. Authorities weren’t able to locate any family members, so the children were turned over to the custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Part of the investigation will be handled by the Washington State Patrol in Mesa while the Oregon State Police help in Irrigon. No further details regarding the identity of the victim or suspect have been released at this stage of the process.

Do you have information related to this incident? Call Detective Rogers at 509-405-5131 or Detective Sgt. Conner at 509-792-2448 to help out.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Shooting in Kennewick sends 19-year-old man to hospital

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Barbara Anne Hill Farnsworth
3d ago

Well done first responders! With the 1st 24 hours. Your rock! PrYers going up for these children impacted by this trauma. 💞🙏🏼💞

Reply
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Oregon#Shooting#Mesa#Louisiana#Violent Crime#Morrow County Sheriff
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

One killed, two injured in weekend shooting in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, Aug. 6.   According to the department, multiple calls were made about a shooting at the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive around 11:30 p.m.   Three people had been shot. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died.  The two other victims, also young...
PASCO, WA
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
HERMISTON, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon BLM worker rescues young horse trapped in mud

An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker is being credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud last week. BLM shared video of the rescue. It happened last Wednesday near Three Lakes Waterhole in a remote area Southern Oregon about 65 miles east of Lakeview. BLM said...
OREGON STATE
spotonidaho.com

Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston

An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license...
LEWISTON, ID
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5

On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy