Downstate sheriff calls online meatballs story related to his county 'fake news'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A downstate sheriff is pushing back on an online hoax involving meatballs and a unique ingredient.

Bennie Vick is the sheriff in Williamson County in far southern Illinois near the border with Kentucky.

He's pushing back on an online hoax that claimed a morgue assistant used human body parts to cook meatballs in a spaghetti cookoff.

The bogus story appeared on a satirical website at the end of July despite the many disclaimers that say the stories are satire, it's designed to look like a legitimate news site.

The story has been clicked on or shared on Facebook hundreds of thousands of times. In a Facebook post , Vick's office said the story is fake news on a fake news website.

PRESS RELEASE August 8th, 2022 Public Safety Announcement Fake News Story Williamson... Posted by Williamson County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

