Mobile Fire hiring second Medical Services Director, first woman in the position

Lots of questions in fiery deaths: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are lots of questions left unanswered in a double death investigation that took the life of a man and woman on Sunday morning. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said in a news conference Monday what they believe happened just before their deaths. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Laquisha […]
Mobile mayor sits in on court to support judge’s bail policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson spent some time in Mobile County District Court on Monday, getting a first-hand look at a judge who has begun making it harder for peopled charged with gun crimes to make bail. The mayor observed the proceedings in Judge Zackery Moore’s courtroom.
Baldwin County School System continues to grow
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's no secret the Baldwin County area is growing rapidly. So much so, two new schools are being added to the school system's roster beginning Wednesday. These additions have also created a need for more teachers. That's right, job fairs and an all-out blitz...
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Gulf Shores approves design work for new state-of-the-art high school
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Gulf Shores City Schools are one step closer to a much-needed expansion as city officials voted to move forward with design work on a new state-of-the-art high school. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students than when it launched in 2019.
Orange Beach man sues Gulf Shores over business license denial
Officials say owner rented golf carts without a license and in restricted areas. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach business owner John “Tater” Harris has filed suit against the city of Gulf Shores after his application for a business license to rent golf carts in the city was denied. Named in the suit besides the city are the city council and Revenue Supervisor Layla Andrews.
Baldwin County adapts virtual schooling as students return to the classroom
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — What a difference two years makes. In 2020, covid created a need for thousands of students to attend virtual school. Baldwin County Schools already had an elementary and secondary virtual school in place, so it was an easy transition for the system to pivot and add more students to the mix.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week Brandi Hickerson
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad said Brandi Hickerson was captured Monday at an Econo Lodge. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Brandi Hickerson, […]
Woman says people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, and speeding on Bush Lane
TILLMAN'S CORNER, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on Bush Lane in Tillman's Corner say people are constantly stealing mail, trespassing, speeding, and claim there's drug activity going on in plain sight. One resident is putting the blame on law enforcement, saying they need to do more. Bush lane is a...
Three ejected from vehicles in St. Stephens Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several people were hurt in a car crash on St. Stephens Road Monday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. at St. Charles Street. Three of the victims were ejected from their vehicles, police said. Everyone is expected to survive. No other details have been released. ---
City of Mobile preparing to boot cars with multiple long outstanding parking tickets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile drivers listen up. Starting Monday, the city will be booting any cars with multiple outstanding tickets. Motorists in Mobile believe it’s a tough situation. “Definitely just pay your tickets. If not, just don’t let it get to that point. You know that you’re not...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
Baldwin County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county public schools are gearing up for the new school year. Friday’s systemwide institute was held at the Foley Event Center and FOX10′s Byron Day helped was there to help pump the teachers up. More than 4,000 school system employees across Baldwin County...
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
Detective testifies about Mobile bowling outing that turned deadly
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A dispute between defendant Brandon Levon Ely Jr. and another man led to multiple gunshots from one car to another in February, an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Monday. Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that Ely, 20, and five of his friends decided to...
