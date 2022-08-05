ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend road construction planned around Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers on both sides of the state line will want to avoid certain areas of the metro this weekend.

Crews plan to close lanes on Interstate 435 in Johnson County beginning Friday evening.

The work will impact the stretch of highway between Metcalf Avenue and State Line Road. Crews will begin the project Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. The work will continue overnight until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Also impacting Johnson County drivers, another weekend project will address issues on Northbound Interstate 35. Crews will focus their attention between 167th Street and 151st Street. Drivers can expect moving lane closures between 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Northland drivers won’t be able to escape the road work this weekend.

Northbound Interstate 635 will close at Missouri Route 9 beginning Friday at 7 p.m. Crews hope to finish guardrail work by 6 a.m. Saturday morning. If the job is not comple, they will return Saturday night at 6 p.m.

