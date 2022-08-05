ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, PA

Times News

Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers

Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Yard sale held in Weissport

The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
WEISSPORT, PA
Times News

On this date: Aug. 8, 1975

The Panther Valley Recreation Center Commission was told yesterday the initial move in construction of a new swimming pool would necessitate the support of the borough councils of Lansford, Coaldale and Summit Hill. The last mentioned borough was at one time a member of the commission but severed connections in 1968.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Ross Township: Kunkletown Road/Lake Road, between Old Route 115 and Weir Lake Road, daytime milling and paving. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Wednesday. • Tobyhanna Township: Route 940, between Locust Ridge Road...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Fair begins Monday

They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years

MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
MILTON, PA
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz coming to Pottsville, Pa

The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Pottsville, Pa from September 9th to September 11th!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. September 9th - 11th. — View deal on CertifiKID. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness....
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible.  […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
anash.org

Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA

Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall

The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Inventory piling up at liquidation stores

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Liquidation stores have been growing in popularity. They are a great place to get a good deal on household items, appliances, and more. Anthracite Liquidation in Carbondale is one of those places packed with items that haven't been sold in major retail stores. Fred Schultz says...
CARBONDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Hawk

DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
DALLAS, PA
Times News

Bowmanstown Borough Council

Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Announced there were two resignations from the borough planning commission. Council is looking for two people who are familiar with the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinances to fill the seats. • Announced that the garbage renewal packet was changed to...
BOWMANSTOWN, PA

