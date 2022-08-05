Read on www.tnonline.com
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
On this date: Aug. 8, 1975
The Panther Valley Recreation Center Commission was told yesterday the initial move in construction of a new swimming pool would necessitate the support of the borough councils of Lansford, Coaldale and Summit Hill. The last mentioned borough was at one time a member of the commission but severed connections in 1968.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Ross Township: Kunkletown Road/Lake Road, between Old Route 115 and Weir Lake Road, daytime milling and paving. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Wednesday. • Tobyhanna Township: Route 940, between Locust Ridge Road...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years
MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz coming to Pottsville, Pa
The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Pottsville, Pa from September 9th to September 11th!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. September 9th - 11th. — View deal on CertifiKID. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness....
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Heat advisories in effect for several PA counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Luzerne, Pike, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties Monday. Heat indices will range between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The hot and humid weather continues Monday. By the afternoon, high temperatures will reach in the low and mid 90s. A few showers or storms are possible. […]
anash.org
Montreal Bochurim Enjoy Spirited Summer in Kingston, PA
Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging and enjoying exciting trips. Twenty five bochurim from Montreal traveled to Kingston, PA, to establish ‘Yeshivas Kayitz Oros Menachem’, where they spent the summer learning, farbrenging...
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Times News
JT Rotary wrapping up summer rec, looking to fall
The Jim Thorpe Rotary Club and community partners (the SHINE Program, Jim Thorpe Area School District, Borough of Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Trust, Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank, Penn Forest Township, Jim Thorpe Lions, Thrivent Financial, and Brandywine Transportation) are finishing its eight week Summer Recreation program. Serving the community for...
Inventory piling up at liquidation stores
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Liquidation stores have been growing in popularity. They are a great place to get a good deal on household items, appliances, and more. Anthracite Liquidation in Carbondale is one of those places packed with items that haven't been sold in major retail stores. Fred Schultz says...
16 To The Rescue: Hawk
DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
skooknews.com
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder Block Party and Parade
On Friday evening, the Shenandoah Rescue Hook and Ladder kicked off their Block Party weekend with a fire truck parade. Apparatus from three different counties attended the event which included Schuylkill, Columbia, and Luzerne. The block party runs until Sunday evening. Stop by for a bleenie and a beer!
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Announced there were two resignations from the borough planning commission. Council is looking for two people who are familiar with the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinances to fill the seats. • Announced that the garbage renewal packet was changed to...
