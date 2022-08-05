Michael Jordan bashes author for accessing him of “wrongly comparing” sons with Scottie Pippen and his former teammates of the Chicago Bulls

Read on firstsportz.com
Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hyped up after seeing Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up with his brothers for the Greek national team. Giannis recently shared a photo of him alongside his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex as they went through the media day for the upcoming 2022 EuroBasket. It is definitely […] The post Lakers star LeBron James reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, brothers joining forces for Greek national team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
What If The Lakers Signed This Former Superstar?
Blake Griffin still remains a free agent on August 6. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, and I think the Los Angeles Lakers should consider signing him. The best years of his career came playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened
Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Tobias Harris’ hilarious Boban Marjanovic confession during his wedding day
Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris celebrated a momentous occasion in his life on Saturday when he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Jasmine Winton. Harris, however, had to make a hilarious clarification after his wedding day tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. After Harris claimed that he was...
Prominent Coach Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Prominent sports personalities across the United States have been sounding off in support of Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison following her alleged drug smuggling into the country. WNBA head coach Becky Hammon has made it clear that she stands...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video
Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
What If The Golden State Warriors Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent on August 6, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider signing him. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story
James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
Michael Jordan Was Once on the Receiving End of Some Biting Trash Talk from Bill Russell
Michael Jordan has an incredible NBA resume, but he match Bill Russell's success. The Celtics legend wasn't afraid of letting him know that, either. The post Michael Jordan Was Once on the Receiving End of Some Biting Trash Talk from Bill Russell appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career
Kyle Kuzma provided his insights on how LeBron James altered his NBA future during his Lakers tenure.
Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support
I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will
Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a hilarious tweet on Monday. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
On This Day In NBA History: August 7 - Jerry West Retires From Lakers
When you look at some of the greatest organizations in all of professional sports, both domestic and international, it is hard to overlook the Los Angeles Lakers as one of the premier sports franchises in the world. Founded in 1947 as the Minneapolis Lakers, this franchise has been called home...
This Day In Lakers History: Jerry West Retires From Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are the NBA’s premier franchise because of their consistent success of winning at the highest levels. The Lakers have 17 titles, tied with the Boston Celtics for most in the league and the bulk of those can be attributed to Jerry West. West spent 40...
