Lansing, MI

Cats Pei & Wei need a new home

By Iz Martin
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for an adorable mother and daughter feline duo to add to your home?

Pei and Wei came to shelter after their former owner’s allergies became too much to handle.

Pei is a sociable outgoing girl after she has time to settle in, while Wei is a little more reserved and needs more time.

Though Pei doesn’t mind children, Wei would prefer a quieter home.

Both have been indoor/outdoor cats so they will need patient families who can help them adjust to life as indoor cats.

While they do not need to be adopted together, Wei would love to stay with her mom or have the company of another cat in the home to help her settle in.

Pei is about 7 years old, spayed and vaccinated, and Wei is about 1 year old, spayed and vaccinated.

You can learn more about the feline pair by clicking here , or by calling 517-676-8370.

Comments / 1

SomePeopleMakeYouSay
3d ago

Oh they really should be kept together. I hope someone can find it in their heart to take both. I understand this situation well. I have a Mother/Daughter pair of Chihuahua's. Mom is sure and daughter is less than sure. I don't even want to think about when mamma passes on. 😢

Reply
2
Organization hopes to connect Lansing youth with role models

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An organization that aims to help young people achieve their goals hosted a day of empowerment, purpose and vision. Members of the Dream Warriors program explained how what they’re doing will help make a positive difference, and how others can also participate. The group’s motto is, “I will do something great. […]
LANSING, MI
