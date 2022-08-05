Read on www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
tipranks.com
Which 3 ARK Innovation Stocks Can Bounce the Most?
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund has taken quite a beating. Though most stocks may never see their highs anytime in the near future, there are intriguing individual names that are still capable of considerable upside, according to Wall Street analysts. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) boomed in the...
tipranks.com
What Do TALK Stock’s Website Visit Trends Tell Investors?
Mental health solutions provider Talkspace has had more than its share of issues. However, ahead of its Q2 earnings release, its share prices are trending higher. Encouraging website visits in Q2 may have been a positive influence on Q2 performance. Increased website visits are a boon for online businesses. Investors...
tipranks.com
Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark. TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
tipranks.com
This Insider is Bulking up on Planet Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
Some positive news came out of the New York Federal Reserve as consumer inflation expectations fell in July. However, consumer sentiment in the real estate market worsened over the same time period, while Nvidia slashed its revenue outlook substantially. As a result, stocks finished the day relatively unchanged. Stocks Indices...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal
Defence group Qinetiq (GB:QQ) – the inspiration for ‘Q’ in James Bond – has bought U.S. cyber security group Avantus for £483 million. The buyout, by Qinetiq’s wholly-owned U.S. arm, reverses a recent trend of British defence firms such as the FTSE-250-listed Ultra being acquired by American buyers.
tipranks.com
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.
tipranks.com
Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.
tipranks.com
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Cybersecurity firm Avast’s share price jumped by 44% after the UK regulator approved its merger with rival firm NortonLifeLock in an $8 billion deal. Czech-based cybersecurity firm Avast (GB:AVST) and U.S.-based NortonLifeLock (Nasdaq:NLOK) have received the go-ahead for their merger which will see both companies combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $8.6 billion.
tipranks.com
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced that GEM Digital Limited (GEM), a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm that sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally, has agreed to an investment commitment of US$10 million into the UAE-based metaverse company through a structured token subscription agreement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005321/en/ Everdome Secures US$10 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (Photo: AETOSWire)
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
tipranks.com
TipRanks Expands to China
Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.
tipranks.com
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
From finding the right fit to enhancing technological capabilities, a deal between CVS and Signify provides the companies exactly what they had been looking for. Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) intends to add Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a healthcare technology company, to its portfolio, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A deal, if reached, between the two healthcare companies would be a win-win situation for both.
tipranks.com
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
tipranks.com
AMC CEO Aron Says Kind Words About Cramer on Twitter
In a #SendAKindWordToJimCramerToday post, CEO Adam Aron of theatre chain AMC Entertainment (AMC), tweeted out kind words about Jim Cramer. “I just had a very positive interview with none other than @jimcramer on CNBC,” Aron quoted. Cramer, who is the host of Mad Money on CNBC and the...
Comments / 0