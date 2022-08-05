Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks, giving its users access to analyst ratings and price targets to make smarter investment decisions. TipRanks, a leading financial big data company that tracks and measures the performance of investment experts, is delighted to announce that traders in China have access to its superior stock research capabilities on a Chinese digital trading platform for the first time. Futu is the first platform in China to partner with TipRanks to provide its users with unique data that improves their stock research abilities.

