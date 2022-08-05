UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire.

Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they heard yelling and the man inside was threatening to catch himself or the house on fire.

There was a small fire in the kitchen, which investigators say was put out after causing around $5,000 worth of damage.















The man, who officers say is a mental health patient, was loaded into an ambulance after knocking out a window and cutting his hand.

Police say they responded with their guns and shields because this man has been involved in altercations before and they believed he could have been armed with knives.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC his caseworker came to check on him and he threatened her with an axe then burned a curtain.

According to an update from Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews arrived to the 3000 block of South 8th Street, around 11:15 a.m., to the sight of spoke billowing from the front door and windows of the home.

AFD said police had an individual in custody, but were able to make a quick attack.

A resident of the home was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

AFD noted the fire as incendiary in nature, meaning caused by a device of sorts. Estimated costs of loss is $15,000.

