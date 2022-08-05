ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire.

Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they heard yelling and the man inside was threatening to catch himself or the house on fire.

There was a small fire in the kitchen, which investigators say was put out after causing around $5,000 worth of damage.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tpxmn_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK7WF_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icdca_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuLKI_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bahfg_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXdTC_0h6LCrot00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfxdc_0h6LCrot00
Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying vehicle burglar

The man, who officers say is a mental health patient, was loaded into an ambulance after knocking out a window and cutting his hand.

Police say they responded with their guns and shields because this man has been involved in altercations before and they believed he could have been armed with knives.

Neighbors told KTAB and KRBC his caseworker came to check on him and he threatened her with an axe then burned a curtain.

According to an update from Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews arrived to the 3000 block of South 8th Street, around 11:15 a.m., to the sight of spoke billowing from the front door and windows of the home.

AFD said police had an individual in custody, but were able to make a quick attack.

A resident of the home was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation.

AFD noted the fire as incendiary in nature, meaning caused by a device of sorts. Estimated costs of loss is $15,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 5

Janie Martinez
3d ago

mental health is for reals, but the sad as thing is that they get them help only for 90 days, and out they go.. 90 days is not enough help, they need long term treatment, God be with this man 💜

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
CLYDE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cross Plains teens injured in weekend wreck

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Mental Health#Shields#Violent Crime#Ktab#Krbc#Abilene Fire Department#Afd
BigCountryHomepage

Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying vehicle burglar

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a vehicle burglar. Sheriff’s office officials circulated a picture of the burglar Friday, saying this person, “is one of a number of individuals suspected in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Albany and Shackelford County during the night of Thursday August 4th 2022 […]
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘People are driving really fast’: Additional school zones could be coming to Abilene’s Wylie area, voting Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new school zone may be placed in front of Wylie East Intermediate School, making drivers slow down to 35 miles per hour (MPH) if Abilene City Council approves it on Thursday.  Some area residents, like Jennifer Gonzalez, said they were thankful that this is being considered. Gonzalez said she moved to […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WANTED: Clyde police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing several laundry machines

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines. Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Wells may be driving […]
CLYDE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy