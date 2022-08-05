One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

Read on www.natchezdemocrat.com
Louisiana teacher tried to date teen, arrested: Deputies
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
Natchez Democrat
School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder As Funeral Draws Hundreds
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to multiple sources, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the alleged shootings.
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
brproud.com
Father arrested after leaving 2-year-old unresponsive in hotel, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old father was arrested by police after his injured two-year-old son died after allegedly being left unconscious in a local hotel. Police documents said officers were called to Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 7 before 8 p.m. regarding a child who was “severely” beaten. The child, Kyland King, was brought to the hospital by his father, Anderson King, Jr., 25, of Baton Rouge, where medical staff attempted to save the child’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.
Livingston deputies investigating armed robbery at Dollar General
BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston sheriff’s office responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8. According to investigators, the robbery took place on Arnold rd. “While our investigation continues, we can confirm at this time that no injuries have...
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after truck overturns into Bayou Lafourche
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash that ended in Bayou Lafourche last month. Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, was taken into custody on Friday, August 5. Hebert was one of two people in a 2003 GMC Sierra along...
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested on Two Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder
Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who was wanted in connection with an August 2, 2022, shooting in the 1200 block of Coteau Road. During the course of the investigation, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Chauvin in connection...
Traffic stop at BR RaceTrac ends with arrest of “known street racer”
An arrest has been made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Dr.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck a Tree in a Late Night Crash on LA 1054. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Jeremiah Sims, 33, of Hammond, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Viral Brutality: Mississippi Cop Caught On Camera Abusing Handcuffed Black Man, Arrests Bystander Brothers For Filming
Mississippi trooper in the city of McComb was seen being violent with already-handcuffed Black man Eugene Lewis
WAFB.com
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police make arrests on weapons, battery charges
Morgan City police made arrests over the weekend on weapons and battery on a police officer charges. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Patricia LaFleur Hampton,...
BRPD: 3 shot on Madison Ave., including 2 juveniles
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Madison Avenue near Plank Road on Sunday, Aug. 7. Police say a 35-year-old, 13-year-old, and 4-year-old were injured during the shooting Sunday morning. The victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according...
brproud.com
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
