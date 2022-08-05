MLB Odds: Reds vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

The New York Yankees started the 2022 MLB season on an absolute tear, dominating throughout the opening months of the campaign. After setting a 120-win pace for themselves out the gate, the Yankees have fallen back down to earth. Since July 3, the Yankees are 11-18 and just got swept for the first time all […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO