MLB Odds: Reds vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Brewers: 2 MLB trade deadline moves Milwaukee should have made
As was expected, multiple teams in first place in their respective divisions went all out to make moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. In the case of the Milwaukee Brewers, general manager David Stearns took a conservative route to give his squad an extra boost heading into the stretch run of the season. […] The post Brewers: 2 MLB trade deadline moves Milwaukee should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Chiefs in 2022 NFL training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work during training camp at the Missouri Western State University. For weeks now, training camp for one of the NFL’s top teams was packed to capacity. Chiefs supporters gathered to practice to see the team’s newest incarnation, which has seen up and down days so far.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves
The Atlanta Braves made the surprising decision to demote Ian Anderson to Triple-A on Sunday. Anderson has struggled throughout the season and with the Braves in a key stretch of the season, they needed to make a move in order to stay within reach of the NL East-leading Mets. Manager Brian Snitker broke the news […] The post Brian Snitker’s message to Ian Anderson after demotion from Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk
The New York Yankees started the 2022 MLB season on an absolute tear, dominating throughout the opening months of the campaign. After setting a 120-win pace for themselves out the gate, the Yankees have fallen back down to earth. Since July 3, the Yankees are 11-18 and just got swept for the first time all […] The post 3 changes Yankees must make to snap out of midseason funk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I was pretty nervous’: Jordan Montgomery reacts to shutting down Yankees in first Cardinals start
Jordan Montgomery was involved in one of the more surprising trades of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Montgomery found himself going from the New York Yankees, a team that could have used another starting pitcher, to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals dealt from their excess of outfielders, giving New York Harrison Bader in return, resulting in a shocking deal for both sides.
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0
August 9 - Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision
The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of a tightly contested race a top the American League Central. They are fighting with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox for the top spot, while also trying to make up ground in the AL wild card race as well. The Guardians are two games back of […] The post The Guardians make a shocking Franmil Reyes decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
