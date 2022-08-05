ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

ICC Challenge League B: Jersey beat Uganda by five wickets to win opener

BBC
 3 days ago
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish

England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Birmingham's hosting 'exceeded expectations'

Birmingham's hosting of Commonwealth Games has "exceeded everybody's expectations", according to the man in charge of Team England. The event drew to a close on Monday evening after 11 days of action. Team England's chef de mission, Mark England, praised the city after the Games finished. "It has been nothing...
WORLD
BBC

London Stadium: LLDC and law firm settle over West Ham deal

The owners of London's Olympic stadium have reached an out-of-court settlement with a leading legal firm over West Ham United's controversial deal to play their matches there. The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) originally sued Allen & Overy for £12m for alleged negligence nearly two years ago. The claim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
BBC

Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington

Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
TENNIS

