ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
247Sports

Anonymous Big 12 coaches think WVU can 'make a big enough statement'

Athlon Sports has mixed emotions about West Virginia football in 2022. The Mountaineers are not included in the publication's preseason top 25, and no players are included as notable draft candidates before the start of the season. That said, 11 WVU players were on Athlon's preseason all-conference team and two of those 11 are on the preseason all-America team while JT Daniels is ranked third among the Big 12's quarterbacks. "If Daniels can stay healthy, the offensive scheme and supporting cast are there for a huge ’22 campaign."
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Questions And Answers#College Football#American Football#Texas State#Sec
247Sports

Georgia football has six commitments on 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America Football Team

MaxPreps released its 2022 preseason High School Football All-American Team and several Georgia commitments made the list. Making the first-team defense are Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln linebacker Raylen Wilson and Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Troy Bowles. Wilson is rated No. 53 overall in the country per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 2 linebacker in the country.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Top target Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery continues to build one of his strongest classes of his Iowa coaching career. On Saturday, four-star guard Pryce Sandfort announced that he will become a Hawkeye. Iowa has been relentlessly pursuing Sandfort since they secured a commitment from now-sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort. Pryce averaged 26.6 points, 10.3...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Top100 RB Tovani Mizell commits to Georgia

Top247 running back Tovani Mizell had a strong showing at Georgia's camp late last month, and not only did he make an impression on the coaching staff, the coaching staff made one on him. So as the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout and No. 87 player in the nation in the...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning

After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

BYU is absent from the year's first official Coaches Poll

You know that college football is almost back when the debates about polls start to pick back up. Today, the first USA Today Coaches Poll of the season was released and the debate immediately started taking place. BYU, despite finishing last season with a 10-3 record, a 6-1 record against Power Five opponents, and returning more production than anyone else in the country, did not make the cut for the initial Top 25. The Cougars were among the 'other schools receiving votes' in this first edition of the poll.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy