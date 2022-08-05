Read on comicbook.com
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching
Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
Actress Claims Arnold Schwarzenegger Intentionally Farted In Her Face
Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been known for beefing up for his best movies, whether he’s playing a cyborg in the Terminator series or saving hostages in a Central American rainforest in Predator. However, there are now claims he shed some major beef on an actress' face during a film shoot.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare
One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
