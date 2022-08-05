ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Commit Jeremiah Hughes Prepared to Carry "DBU" Tradition in Death Valley

By Zack Nagy
 3 days ago

The 2023 lockdown cornerback has high expectations, passion for this LSU program

Jeremiah Hughes has a certain swagger about him. A dog mentality. When he steps on the gridiron everything else around him is canceled out. The 2023 LSU commit fits the mold of what is expected of cornerbacks to go through Death Valley. Looking to carry on the “DBU” tradition, Hughes has the chance to do it in a big way.

The Bishop Gorman product thrives when the lights are brightest, giving the Tigers a player who has competed on the national stage for a powerhouse high school over the years.

“It’s the thing that I live for. I live to be in the hype,” Hughes told LSU Country. “I love being named after a whole bunch of great dudes. Just being able to continue that tradition is a big thing for me. Being that next D Stingley, being that next Patrick Peterson is the biggest thing for me. Just being able to live in the hype and be better than what I am is the biggest thing.”

The Nevada native saw his recruitment process blow up after his junior season with an LSU offer jumpstarting the process. Taking his time and going on visits, it was clear where he sees himself growing as a player most.

Hughes took a visit to Death Valley this year followed by an official visit that set the tone. It was a business decision and he’s 100% locked in on it.

“LSU offered me and then I had a whole bunch of offers rolling after that,” Hughes said. “I took a couple visits but my visit to LSU was just amazing. My unofficial was amazing. They welcomed me and made me feel like I wanted to commit right when I got there.”

“When I went back to my official, they made it known that that’s the school I needed to be at. They made it known they wanted me. They told me what they could do for me in my future. It was the best opportunity for me to go to the league (NFL).”

Growing closer to the coaching staff and feeling at home was a major piece of the puzzle Hughes wanted to fill before committing to a school. Ultimately developing a great relationship with Coach Robert Steeples, it made Hughes sway to LSU that much more.

Hughes talked about this LSU coaching staff and the “family-like” atmosphere the Tigers are growing in Death Valley.

“The first person I grew a relationship with was Coach Steeples,” Hughes said. “He just caught me, he’s a great dude. He knows what he’s talking about and able to practice what he preaches. That’s the biggest thing and I enjoyed that.”

“Coach Kelly, he’s amazing. I like the way he runs it. He lets everyone do their own thing and he just wants the best for our players. Coach (Matt) House, he’s just amazing. House is a great defensive coordinator… It was just the perfect place to be in.”

The chance to play in Baton Rouge was an opportunity Hughes couldn’t pass up on. Accompanied by a deep, talent rich 2023 class, this cycle has some elite-level players coming to LSU.

Hughes and his classmates continue developing relationships so that once they get to campus it’ll be a seamless transition.

“I was on a visit with Dashawn (Womack) and Jaxon Howard, and they’re really good dudes, really good football players,” Hughes said. “We were just talking about what we want to do, trying to get a national championship… It’s just going to be great competing in practice. I know that for sure. Iron sharpens iron.”

Now, Hughes looks to focus solely on winning throughout his senior year at Bishop Gorman with a national championship on his mind. Polishing his game and preparing for the next level will be priority No. 1 for the lockdown corner who has the chance to be the next great out of Death Valley.

Baton Rouge, LA
