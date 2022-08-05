ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

VIDEO: Suspects Wanted After Brazen Catalytic Converter Theft In Montgomery County Driveway

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit (PIU) are investigating a theft that occurred in the 14000 block of Congress Drive. Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying two suspects who stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

The suspects reportedly arrived in an unknown vehicle at the 14000 block of Congress Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, according to Montgomery County police.

The suspects then used a jack and power tools to remove the catalytic converter before fleeing the scene.

One suspect is described as a White man around 20 years old with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt and dark shorts.

The second suspect's race and age are unknown. He was wearing khaki pants and white shoes at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District PIU at 240-773-5522. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

