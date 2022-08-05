Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
nationalinterest.org
Could the U.S. Gain Superiority in the Skies Over Taiwan?
Although much is made of the fact that China now operates a larger navy than the United States, there are several other key factors to consider. A quick look at force structures, basing, and geography in the Pacific suggests that U.S. and allied naval power would be crucial to stopping any Chinese assault on Taiwan. How would a hypothetical U.S. response to a Chinese attack play out?
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
Washington Examiner
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
Washington Examiner
Trump snubbed: Biden told Obama and Bush about al Zawahiri strike, but not Donald
The Biden administration informed former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush of the airstrike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri before it was announced publicly, a National Security Council spokesman told the Washington Examiner. Officials did not reach out to former President Donald Trump. Al Zawahiri, the...
Chinese Official Says U.S. 'Making War' While China 'Makes Everything Else'
The diplomat also mocked one of Taiwan's warships saying it looked like a 'museum piece.'
China Warns Its Military 'Will Not Sit Idly By' As Reports Say Nancy Pelosi To Visit Taiwan En Route To South Korea
Media reports from Taiwan and China say the U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to visit Taiwan en route to South Korea. What Happened: Pelosi began a fraught tour of Asia in Singapore on Monday. Her office on Sunday announced that she plans to visit Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan during her trip, without mentioning Taiwan — which has been a reason for major tensions between the U.S. and China in recent days.
By taunting the US ‘paper tiger’, China risks provoking a backlash over Taiwan
The historic visit of the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan on Wednesday has certainly triggered a harsh response from China. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been conducting a series of drills around the island that amount to a partial blockade of the Taiwan Strait. In addition, Beijing has announced sanctions against Taiwan, affecting goods from pineapple cakes (a Taiwanese delicacy) to oranges; it has also declared eight countermeasures in response to Pelosi’s visit, which included cancelling dialogues between the leaders of Chinese and US military theatres and suspending the joint Sino-US talks on climate change.
China Is Encircling Taiwan and Dropping Bombs Near Its Coast
Taiwan is bracing for China’s wrath after welcoming U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior U.S. politician to visit the self-ruled island since 1997. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and sees Pelosi’s visit as a challenge to its sovereignty and a ploy to contain its rise. It began military action on Thursday that would effectively blockade the U.S. partner just hours after Pelosi left. The Taiwanese defense ministry said the Chinese military fired several ballistic missiles into waters northeast and southwest of Taiwan.
'Storm is gathering' - Singapore PM warns of risk of U.S.-China miscalculation
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China.
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
U.S. Warns of 'Unintended Consequences' as China Readies Drills near Taiwan
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian warned "the People's Liberation Army of China will never sit idly by" if Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
‘A dangerous moment’: China warns of consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan
Reported plans for the US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan could spark one of the most perilous moments in cross-strait relations for decades, analysts have warned. Pelosi’s visit has not been confirmed but there is speculation it could occur in the coming weeks. She would be the highest-ranked...
Russia To America: Keep It Cool And We'll Talk Prisoner Exchange, If Not Brittney Griner Stays In The Penal Colony
The Kremlin said Friday that it is now open to talking about a possible prisoner exchange involving Brittney Griner, although Russian diplomats are warning - scolding might be a better word - that Washington had better keep a lid on...or else. Following Griner's conviction and draconian sentencing to 9 years...
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
US News and World Report
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
Brittney Griner Faces Serious Health Threat If Moved To Russian Labor Camp, Marine Veteran Says
A Russian court verdict handing down nine years of imprisonment to WNBA star Brittney Griner on charges of smuggling drugs into Russia is "clearly political," Trevor Reed, a former marine, said in a CNN interview. Reed was recently freed after being held captive for nearly three years in Russia following...
Russians 'No Longer Able To Resist HIMARS': Front-Line Ukrainian Mayor
Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, said a recent attack by Ukraine's soldiers will help ahead of a counterattack against Russian forces
China sanctions Pelosi and her family in revenge for her Taiwan visit, calling it an 'egregious provocation'
Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this week after China warned her not to. China has long pressured other countries not to recognize Taiwan as a country.
