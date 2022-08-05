Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Demptos Napa Cooperage hires Central Coast sales rep
Tabitha Ladendorf has been hired as a sales representative for Demptos Napa Cooperage. The barrel maker stated Ladendorf will serve as an agent for California’s Central Coast. She joins the company after working at Rancho Capistrano Winery, Kelsey See Canyon Winery and Booker Vineyard. Ladendorf is a graduate of...
Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga
Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
North Bay, California film industry bounces back with production bookings, tax incentives
The last scene in the 2017 blockbuster hit “Cast Away” shows a distinct fork in the road that tells us everything today about the multi-billion-dollar American film industry climbing out of the coronavirus crisis. Lead actor Tom Hanks faces a distinct fork in the road and must decide...
Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center
Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
Santa Rosa to consider capping number of vacation rentals, additional enforcement
Santa Rosa is poised to consider capping the number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city amid a surge of applications and steady flow of complaints from neighbors. Under the proposed changes, the city would limit the number of permits issued for vacation rentals where the owner does...
