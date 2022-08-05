ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healdsburg, CA

Demptos Napa Cooperage hires Central Coast sales rep

Tabitha Ladendorf has been hired as a sales representative for Demptos Napa Cooperage. The barrel maker stated Ladendorf will serve as an agent for California’s Central Coast. She joins the company after working at Rancho Capistrano Winery, Kelsey See Canyon Winery and Booker Vineyard. Ladendorf is a graduate of...
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley’s Vice Versa plans to build ‘fireproof’ winery, cave in Calistoga

Vice Versa winery plans to break ground on a new winery and cave at an estate vineyard in Calistoga in late summer. “The construction utilizes three dominant wall surfaces — Corten, a weathering steel that seals as it rusts, Kalwall, an insulated translucent panel system, and glass,” the winery stated in the announcement. “The bottom production level is softly daylit through the Kalwall panels. The upper hospitality level has 360-degree views from the fully glazed exterior walls. The covered crush pad is in the center of the winery’s ground floor, with a second-level entertainment deck overlooking the production area. The crush pad opens up to the hillside behind, with the vines cascading down the hillside, the tableau framed by the structure above.”
CALISTOGA, CA
Sonoma Valley Hospital to open new diagnostics center

Sonoma Valley Hospital is opening a new Outpatient Diagnostics Center this month that will include a state-of-the-art, 128-slice CT scanner and a more comfortable waiting area. Set to receive its first patients on Monday, Aug. 22, the center also will receive upgrades to other public areas. The new CT unit...
SONOMA, CA
