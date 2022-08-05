'I'm kidnapped': 911 call sheds light on plea for help from Black Hammer Party home

Read on www.11alive.com
Atlanta police working to find suspect in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of the person they believe to be involved in a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying the suspect. Six people were shot after an argument about a game escalated at the...
Atlanta Police's claim on homicides decreasing since April needs context
ATLANTA — The first week of August just wrapped up and Atlanta Police Department detectives are investigating at least seven homicide cases. Last week, Atlanta's interim police chief Darin Schierbaum said the city's homicide rate has declined since April. "When you look at the homicide trends, they've been decreasing...
19-year-old choked to death by roommate in Clayton County, investigators say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for choking a 19-year-old to death on Sunday night, Clayton County Police Department said. Police received a call around 9 p.m. about a domestic dispute that involved death and drove over to the 8100 block of Webb Road in Riverdale. The...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested Timothy Krueger in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Ecuadorian woman. The Hall County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of Sarai Llanos Gomez decomposing in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim on July 25 and have been actively investigating her death as a homicide since.
One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning. According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.
Family of missing 24-year-old believe she was abducted
ATLANTA — Family and friends of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir braved the heat Sunday to hand flyers near where she was last seen. The young woman has been missing since July 30th. According to Atlanta Police, Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St NE in...
Woman facing charges in Atlanta Wendy's fire asks for separate trial, attorney says
ATLANTA — In a Fulton County Superior courtroom 31-year-old Natalie White remained silent as her attorneys on Friday made arguments on her behalf. White has been indicted and is charged alongside 35-year-old John Wade and 25-year-old Chisom Kingston with two counts of first-degree arson and a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for the 2020 burning of a Wendy's along University Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Federal jury indicts 4 Georgia men for allegedly aiming laser pointers at police helicopters
ATLANTA — Four men appeared before a federal grand jury late last week after they were indicted on federal charges for allegedly flashing lasers at police helicopters, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Georgia. “Pointing lasers at an aircraft is extremely dangerous,” U.S. Attorney...
Atlanta police searching for woman missing for days
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public's help in finding her. Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit is working to find 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen along 1600 Peachtree Street in northeast Atlanta on...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Jamarion Robinson's family outraged officer involved in his death still on the job
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother’s outrage continues to push for justice for her son. Friday marks six years since law enforcement officers shot and killed a 26-year-old Black man, Jamarion Robinson, in East Point, striking him 59 times. And after all these years, one of the white...
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
Atlanta Police believe man killed woman, then died by suicide inside Central Park
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide near Central Park Thursday afternoon. One shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. at Cosby Spear Highrise off North Avenue and the other was reported just before 4 p.m. off Merritts Avenue in Central Park -- not even a quarter of a mile away from one another.
Pellet gun confiscated at Riverdale Middle School in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Clayton County are concerned after a pellet gun was confiscated from students at Riverdale Middle School. According to district officials, the incident took place on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Two students were involved in a play fight and one pulled out a gun at one point.
Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road
ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday. The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim." The department did not initially provide...
GSP: Chase ends when car flips, injuring 3 kids on I-20
ATLANTA — Three children are in the hospital after a driver led Georgia State Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Sunday. Authorities said a trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit was trying to pull over a white Chevrolet Camaro...
Atlanta Police search for 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's missing after he went to Family Dollar
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta said Saturday morning they were searching for a missing 81-year-old man with Alzheimer's for whom they had issued a Mattie's Call. According to APD, Franklin Benton was last seen around 4 p.m. on Friday. The person who reported him missing said Franklin had said...
