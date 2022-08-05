'I'm kidnapped': 911 call sheds light on plea for help from Black Hammer Party home

ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO