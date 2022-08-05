ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire State Weekly: Attorney General warns of crypto crash

By Michael Prentice, Solomon Syed
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials issue a new warning to potential cryptocurrency investors as the market experiences a cryptocurrency crash, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The Office of the Attorney General is now seeking those who have had their accounts or withdrawals frozen by crypto businesses.

Solomon Syed is joined by Alex Martini, the CEO of Blockfusion, a crypto-mining operation in Niagara falls, to discuss the attorney general’s warning. Martini, says there are misunderstandings with the cryptocurrency market, but he welcomes some regulation to help ensure a fair market for investors.

Also this week, the state continues to plan for how settlement money from drug companies will be used to help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic. Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, the commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, explains the latest developments from a recent meeting of the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board. Dr. Cunningham discusses how the settlement funds will impact care for those struggling with substance use disorders.

To hear these interviews, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York:

