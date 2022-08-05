As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives

Read on news4sanantonio.com
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
Mayor Eric Adams blasts Abbott's treatment of migrants as 2nd bus arrives in NYC
A second bus carrying migrants from Texas to New York City arrived Sunday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams greeted 14 migrants at the port authority bus terminal. Texas governor Greg Abbott sent the first bus with 40 asylum seekers to New York on Friday. Mayor Adams greeted them with...
John Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his campaign for a Senate seat against Republican Mehmet Oz with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on Aug. 12. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and had to tone down his campaigning as...
