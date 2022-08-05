ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk

ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH

DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
Framingham Police: Chevy Sonic Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Chevy Sonic. The 2013 orange vehicle was stolen from the Red Roof Inn parking lot at 650 Cochituate Road on Sunday, August 7. Police said the vehicle was “taken night before by acquaintance.”. It has not been recovered...
Eastern Massachusetts in ‘Severe Drought’

BOSTON – The National Weather Service said as of August 4 Eastern Massachusetts is in a ‘Severe drought. Rainfall in July 2022 was below normal across most of southern New England. The lowest rainfall totals were found across eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service Boston/Norton. Rainfall...
