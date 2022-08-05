Read on framinghamsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Related
Jane (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, Rotarian, Loring Arena Manager, Town of Framingham Assessor’s Office Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Jane B. (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Alexander & Mary (Connors) Olszewski, and the beloved wife of the late David C. Piacentini who passed in 1990. Raised the youngest...
Framingham City Councilors & School Committee Members Endorse Sousa for State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Local leaders agree: Priscila Sousa is the proven leader Framingham needs representing it at the State House. City Council Chair Philip Ottavani, Jr., of District 6. Councilor George P. King, Jr., At Large. Councilor Michael Cannon of District 4. Councilor Noval Alexander of District 5. Councilor John...
Framingham Police Investigating Breaking & Entering at Downtown Business
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a downtown business on Friday, August 5 for a report of a breaking & entering. An “employee opening the store observed 2 unknown males inside eating food. Males left prior to police arrival,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home of the Week: Clark’s Hill Property in Framingham Priced at $699,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a condo unit in a fairly new development in South Framingham. The 29 Clarks Hill Lane property is priced at $699,900. Built in 2016, the condo has 1,830 square feet of living space. On the market just...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, August 5, 2022
1 The heat wave continues today. A heat advisory has already been extended through tonight. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Saxonville Beach, Learned’s Pond and Lake Waushakum Beach on Nipmuc Road. Beaches are free to use. The Mayor has announced 3 cooling...
Fire Department: Report of Capsized Boat on Lake Cochituate Unfounded
FRAMINGHAM – Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, Framingham Fire received a reported of an “overturned boat.”. Framingham Fire Engine 2, Boat 2, Ambulance 5 & Car 2 responded to Lake Cochituate in Saxonville. “Call was unfounded,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Police: 1 Transported to Hospital After 2-Car Crash Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was taken to MetroWest Medical Medical Center after a 2-car crash on Sunday in Framingham, said Police. The crash happened at 2:31 p.m. at Nimpuc Road and Hollis Street in Framingham. Both vehicles had dame, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. No citations were issued, said Lt....
RELATED PEOPLE
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Investigating Weekend Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that happened over the weekend. Police were called to MetroWest Medical Center at 115 Lincoln Street at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday for a reported assault. “Male reported being jumped by a group of individuals at a party,” said Framingham Police Lt....
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 3 Framingham Cooling Centers Due To Heat Advisory
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the City of Framingham. FRAMINGHAM City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, on Wednesday, August 3, announced the activation of three Framingham Cooling Centers for Framingham residents in light of the high temperature forecast. WHAT: Cooling Centers are spaces within designated...
Michael A. Fleming, 74, Vietnam Veteran, Natick Elk
ASHLAND – Michael A. Fleming, 74, Ashland, formerly of Natick, passed away after a long illness on August 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Maureen (Perry) Fleming of Ashland. Devoted father of Keith Fleming of Hudson and Scott Fleming and his wife Paula (Charest) of Natick. Dear son of Kathryn (Andrews) of Natick and the late William Fleming. Brother of Judi Fleming and her husband Leo Tetrault of Hadley, John Fleming and his wife Lois (Dwelley) of Ashland, Bill Fleming of Framingham, and Scott Fleming and his wife Nanette (Shepard) of New Canaan, CT. Loving grandfather of Ryan and Kathryn Fleming. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Framingham Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Eligibility Applications
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Community Preservation Committee announced today, August 8 that the Committee is now accepting CPA Project Eligibility Applications. The applications are available on the Framingham Community Preservation Committee website and. in the Planning and Community Economic Development Department in the Memorial Building at 150 Concord Street.
Noche De Fiesta Auction To Benefit Artists & Framingham Public Library Foundation
FRAMINGHAM – During last month’s successful Noche de Fiesta event co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the Framingham Public Library, a handful of MetroWest artists painted live. Now their paintings are part of a an exhibit at the main Framingham Library and all five paintings will...
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bean & Cichowlas Earn Dean’s List For Spring Semester
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Two Framingham students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
Framingham Police: Chevy Sonic Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a Chevy Sonic. The 2013 orange vehicle was stolen from the Red Roof Inn parking lot at 650 Cochituate Road on Sunday, August 7. Police said the vehicle was “taken night before by acquaintance.”. It has not been recovered...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 32, on 4 Warrants and Trespassing at Downtown Property
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man, 32, on four warrants and charged him with trespassing on Friday, August 5. Police arrested Terrance Bryant, 32, with no known address at 6:43 p.m. at 100 Concord Street in downtown Framingham. “Officers conducted a check of the building” and discovered Bryant...
Eastern Massachusetts in ‘Severe Drought’
BOSTON – The National Weather Service said as of August 4 Eastern Massachusetts is in a ‘Severe drought. Rainfall in July 2022 was below normal across most of southern New England. The lowest rainfall totals were found across eastern Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service Boston/Norton. Rainfall...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0