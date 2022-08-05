Humboldt Bay Fire Rescues Subject Near the Mouth of Elk River

Kathy Shoopman is one of the four victims who died in the first few days of the McKinney Fire. It is with great sadness that we must announce that the Klamath National Forest has lost one of its own. Beloved long-time Klamath National Forest Lookout Kathy Shoopman has passed away. Kathy died in her home in the community of Klamath River as a result of the McKinney Fire.

KLAMATH, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO