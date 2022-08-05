Muscatine asking for help in identifying the suspect who vandalized Madison School

Read on www.wqad.com
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teen driver faces pending charges after fleeing a traffic stop Friday night, Aug. 5 and colliding head-on with another driver in Bettendorf. According to the Bettendorf Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan for traffic charges at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. When the van failed to stop, a police chase ensued.
CLINTON, Iowa — Police in Clinton, Iowa are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery at a Shell Express gas station. According to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department, police are investigating a robbery that took place at the Shell Express location at 500 N 2nd Street on Monday, Aug. 8 at about 5:25 a.m.
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department investigates a robbery around 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Shell Express store at 500 North 2nd Street. Police ask for the public’s help to idenfiy the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals...
A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man was arrested in Burlington after he reportedly took a police officer's Taser and attempted to use it during his detainment. According to a release from the Burlington Police Department, on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Roosevelt Avenue after it was reported that a man was breaking into a car.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he resisted arrest and disarmed an officer in Burlington Sunday. Darwin Orejana, 30, was charged with interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon against a police officer, two counts of disarming a police officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for vandalizing Madison School. Here are two photos of some damage, released Friday by police:. The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Avenue, for...
A 34-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after a state trooper says he led a high-speed chase with drugs, alcohol and a gun in his car. Thomas Banks faces felony charges of controlled substance violation, eluding, used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while under the influence – third offense, and control of a firearm by a felon; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred; and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was denied or revoked and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, court records say,
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One boy is dead and another teen is injured after a single-car crash in Burlington Saturday. Iowa State Patrol responded about 1:47 to a crash in the 4200 block of Sullivan Slough Road, according to a crash report. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling southbound on...
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A vacant mobile home was damaged in a fire Saturday in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department says it happened at 601 S. Roosevelt at about 10:45 p.m. The fire was showing from the front half of the mobile home. A box alarm was struck which resulted...
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
Two women arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers
Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing over $2,000 in merchandise from Coral Ridge Mall retailers on Saturday. Coralville Police were first called to Scheels just before 1pm after 50-year-old Coraline Dawley of Sandusky Drive in Iowa City allegedly tried to steal over $1,400 in clothing. Investigators say Dawley and her granddaughter placed the items into different bags in a shopping cart, then attempted to leave without paying. Dawley is charged with 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in jail.
Two IC residents charged following overdose inside their home
A pair of Iowa City residents faces felony charges after a person allegedly overdosed inside their residence. 32-year-old Austin Snakenberg and 36-year-old Courtny Sherer were both booked into the Johnson County Jail around 11:45 Friday night. The two were wanted for their part in an incident last spring at their South Gilbert Street apartment. Officers were dispatched to the residence for a fentanyl overdose just after 2:30am on April 6th. Police say the ensuing investigation determined that Snakenberg and Sherer had allowed individuals into their apartment to use such substances as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
