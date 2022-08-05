Former Richardson mayor, and husband, sentenced to prison for bribery and tax fraud scheme

A former Richardson mayor and her husband were sentenced to six years in prison on a handful of bribery and tax fraud charges.

Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her husband Mark Jordan, 55, both of Plano, were convicted of bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, conspiracy to commit bribery concerning a program receiving federal funds, tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud in late July. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced the couple to 72 months in federal prison this week.

“For the residents of Richardson, today is a step toward rebuilding public trust,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno in a news release. “Laura Jordan violated her obligation to serve her constituents, and along with Mark Jordan, carried out a conspiracy to commit bribery and tax fraud all while concealing their illicit conduct from the City of Richardson and its taxpayers.”

For nearly two years, through May 2013 and April 2015, Maczka served as the Richardson mayor as Jordan was a land developer and the two “conspired to devise and execute a scheme to commit bribery,” according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

“Maczka, contrary to her campaign promises, supported and repeatedly voted for controversial zoning changes sought by Jordan, ultimately allowing for the construction of over 1,000 new apartments in Richardson [and] near other Richardson neighborhoods,” the release said. “In exchange, Jordan paid Maczka over $18,000 in cash, an additional $40,000 by check, and paid for over $24,000 in renovations to Maczka’s home.”

Jordan also paid for Maczka to fly with travel upgrades and stay in luxury hotels. Court testimony said the pair “failed to disclose to the public that they had coordinated to affect the zoning changes Jordan wanted and that Jordan had provided a stream of benefits to Maczka.”

The couple was indicted in May 2018.