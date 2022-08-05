Read on www.axios.com
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule
The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.Netball no-goEngland’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom...
Brittney Griner Faces Serious Health Threat If Moved To Russian Labor Camp, Marine Veteran Says
A Russian court verdict handing down nine years of imprisonment to WNBA star Brittney Griner on charges of smuggling drugs into Russia is "clearly political," Trevor Reed, a former marine, said in a CNN interview. Reed was recently freed after being held captive for nearly three years in Russia following...
American Football Women's World Championships: GB beaten by USA in final
Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal after losing 42-14 to favourites USA in the final of the American Football Women's World Championships in Vantaa, Finland. The Lions took a surprise early lead as Siobhan Walker broke free from a catch to carry the ball into the endzone.
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
Women's golf has gone global
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title. Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
Covid-positive Australia cricketer helps team win Commonwealth Games gold
Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play in the gold medal win over India in the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket final on Sunday despite testing positive for Covid-19 only hours before the toss.
England register their first track athletics gold at the Commonwealth Games as the men's 4x100m team successfully defend their title on home soil in Birmingham
Last into the team, first over the line. Just nine days after being told he was needed to cover an injury within the English relay contingent, Ojie Edoburun was the anchor of the 4x100m quartet that cantered to gold on Sunday. As did so, he let out a huge scream,...
Philipp Lahm is not going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany star Philipp Lahm has said he won’t be attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, citing human rights. Qatar’s selection as host has been controversial from the start due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers, which was magnified by a report from The Guardian last year that said 6,500 migrant workers had died in the lead-up to the tournament. There are also ongoing questions over the country’s treatment of women and the LGBT community. In an interview with Kicker, Lahm, who is tournament director for Euro 2024 in Germany, said he would be passing on the chance to travel to...
FOX Sports Presents FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today presents its 32-match broadcast schedule for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™. Featuring 16 nations and the future stars of women’s soccer facing off on the...
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022
The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Diving dreamsAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking...
UK energy bills forecast to top £4,200 from January, as cost of living crisis deepens – business live
Analysts at Cornwall Insight raise energy bill forecast again, as EU emergency gas plan takes effect
World Rally Championship: Elfyn Evans finishes fourth as Tanak wins Rally Finland
Elfyn Evans finished fourth at Rally Finland, which was won by Estonian Ott Tanak. The Welsh driver had been in the top three after the first day but was knocked off the podium by Toyota team-mates Kalle Rovanapera and Esapekka Lappi, both Finns. The result Evans remains in fourth place...
Brazil's stunning 2022 World Cup kits inspired by the mighty jaguar
With a little over 100 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Brazil have unveiled the kits they will be wearing in Qatar. The Selecao -- No. 1 in the FIFA men's world ranking and in search of a record-extending sixth World Cup and their first in 20 years -- will certainly look the part as they head into the tournament with a stunning pair of shirts. The jerseys sold out within an hour of being released to the public, and we really shouldn't be surprised.
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites
2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
