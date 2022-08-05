ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence

Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
The Independent

England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia

England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
Axios

Women's golf has gone global

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title. Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.
GOLF
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philipp Lahm is not going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Former Germany star Philipp Lahm has said he won’t be attending the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, citing human rights. Qatar’s selection as host has been controversial from the start due to the country’s treatment of migrant workers, which was magnified by a report from The Guardian last year that said 6,500 migrant workers had died in the lead-up to the tournament. There are also ongoing questions over the country’s treatment of women and the LGBT community. In an interview with Kicker, Lahm, who is tournament director for Euro 2024 in Germany, said he would be passing on the chance to travel to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Presents FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today presents its 32-match broadcast schedule for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™. Featuring 16 nations and the future stars of women’s soccer facing off on the...
FIFA
The Independent

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022

The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Diving dreamsAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking...
WORLD
ESPN

Brazil's stunning 2022 World Cup kits inspired by the mighty jaguar

With a little over 100 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins, Brazil have unveiled the kits they will be wearing in Qatar. The Selecao -- No. 1 in the FIFA men's world ranking and in search of a record-extending sixth World Cup and their first in 20 years -- will certainly look the part as they head into the tournament with a stunning pair of shirts. The jerseys sold out within an hour of being released to the public, and we really shouldn't be surprised.
FIFA
The Independent

Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.Fry is flying high! 🔝 It was an evening of Dressage delight as the best of the best did battle as the Danish daylight went down. 👏Brit Charlotte Fry & Glamourdale brought their A game, dancing & prancing to FEI Dressage World Championship Grand Prix Special GOLD! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/r91N4CPNPd— The FEI (@FEI_Global) August 8, 2022Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne...
WORLD
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites

2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA
