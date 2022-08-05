School supply kits at Boys & Girls club
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school.
School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, "We can't wait to see you!"
