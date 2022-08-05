ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

School supply kits at Boys & Girls club

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is giving away goodies for back to school.

School supply kits will be handed out for free on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

This is open to the entire community. Organizers said, “We can’t wait to see you!”

