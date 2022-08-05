Read on www.ourquadcities.com
Davenport City Council looks at $10 million settlement with Canadian Pacific at upcoming meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, Davenport City Council will vote on a multi-million-dollar deal from Canadian Pacific pending it’s merger with Kansas City Southern. The city hopes to use the $10 million deal it to address increased train traffic that could come to the city if the merger is approved by the Surface Transportation Board this winter.
Who are the top job providers in Henry County? Here's a list of them
It's hard to get to-the-minute, real-time local labor statistics, as much of the data is proprietary and some businesses and industries overlap one another (like government and farming). Jobs data also is always fluctuating as labor demand goes up and down and it doesn't always differentiate between part-time and full-time positions.
City traffic control changes in August
The Engineering Department has concluded that the traffic signals at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and North 2nd Street in Clinton are unwarranted, a news release says. The Iowa Department of Transportation concurs with the removal of the traffic signals at this intersection, the release says. The traffic signals...
City seeks discussion about major Bluff Boulevard project
The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and 7th Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the city’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project that includes all of Manufacturing Drive & Bluff Boulevard.
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner, Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until, the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department investigates a robbery around 5:25 a.m. Monday at the Shell Express store at 500 North 2nd Street. Police ask for the public’s help to idenfiy the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. Individuals...
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
New community college chief to be welcomed in QC area receptions
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is officially welcoming Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D., as the District’s eighth Chancellor in public receptions next month. Dr. Williams’ duties begin this week as she assumes leadership of the college following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette. Williams was appointed Chancellor in June...
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced
The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by police in connection to Rock Island shooting arrested
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection to a Rock Island shooting was arrested on July 29, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Derrick Nephew Jr., 28, was wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…
Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip
The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
