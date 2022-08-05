ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvis, IL

geneseorepublic.com

Who are the top job providers in Henry County? Here's a list of them

It's hard to get to-the-minute, real-time local labor statistics, as much of the data is proprietary and some businesses and industries overlap one another (like government and farming). Jobs data also is always fluctuating as labor demand goes up and down and it doesn't always differentiate between part-time and full-time positions.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

City traffic control changes in August

The Engineering Department has concluded that the traffic signals at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and North 2nd Street in Clinton are unwarranted, a news release says. The Iowa Department of Transportation concurs with the removal of the traffic signals at this intersection, the release says. The traffic signals...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

City seeks discussion about major Bluff Boulevard project

The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and 7th Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the city’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project that includes all of Manufacturing Drive & Bluff Boulevard.
CLINTON, IA
Local
Illinois Government
City
Silvis, IL
Silvis, IL
Government
ourquadcities.com

Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex

Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park

A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal

Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show

One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

New community college chief to be welcomed in QC area receptions

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is officially welcoming Sonya J. Williams, Ph.D., as the District’s eighth Chancellor in public receptions next month. Dr. Williams’ duties begin this week as she assumes leadership of the college following the retirement of Dr. Don Doucette. Williams was appointed Chancellor in June...
MUSCATINE, IA
qctoday.com

Name of deceased man in Friday fatal vehicle crash near Colona announced

The name of the man killed Friday morning in a vehicle collision near Colona was announced Saturday by the Illinois State Police. Mason T. Shea, 35, of Rock Island was killed in the head-on collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. According to results of the preliminary investigation, a...
COLONA, IL
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
madlyodd.com

Dedicated to The Dairy Queen in every small town…

Throughout this eight-minute video, we experience a lot of Dairy Queen’s history. Photos of old stores, happy customers, and even a few more modern restaurants are shown as the narrator explains the history of this American ice cream shop. The idea of Dairy Queen began in the city of...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Deckmates car wash raises money for Vegas trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers Deckmates dance team are working hard to raise money to join the team next weekend in Las Vegas for the league’s championship game. The Deckmates were at The Ridge Social Drinkery in Davenport on Saturday washing cars for a $10 donation. For a couple of...
DAVENPORT, IA

