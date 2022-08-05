WATCH: NBC 10 Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Goes Viral for Beyoncé Themed Report

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Tom Swift ended its one-and-done run with 243,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating, dipping on both counts week-to-week and marking an all-time audience low. NBC’s America’s Got Talent drew 6.2 million and a 0.7, ticking down week-to-week but easily leading Tuesday in both measures. Leading out of AGT, Family Game Fight returned from an 11-month break to 2 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, both marking series lows. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO