Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Franklin NJ man charged with attempted murder for stabbing, prosecutors say
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 32-year-old man drove after and stabbed a man following an argument at a local gas station, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Matthew Hall, of Franklin, is charged with first-degree attempted murder along with two counts of unlawful weapons possession. McDonald said the argument...
Arrest quickly made in fatal Perth Amboy, NJ hit-and-run Sunday night
PERTH AMBOY — Not even 24 hours after a man was killed while crossing a city street, authorities in Middlesex County identified and arrested the driver they believe to be responsible. A release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Monday said authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to...
NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized
State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
Plainfield, NJ man who stabbed girlfriend 94 times wins appeal for new trial
PLAINFIELD — A new trial has been ordered for a New Jersey man sentenced to six decades in prison in the stabbing death of his girlfriend more than a decade ago. Anthony James was convicted of murder and weapons counts in the September 2011 slaying of 48-year-old Audrey Tanksley, who authorities said was stabbed 94 times in their Plainfield home. James, 61, asserted that Tanksley was the aggressor during an argument, but jurors convicted him after deliberating for just 45 minutes.
NJ police say car’s James Bond secret compartment found with drugs
It wasn’t an oil slick or smoke dispenser. The hubcaps didn’t slash tires, no twin-mounted machine guns. No bulletproof shield and no ejector seat. But a secret compartment that police say was built into a Bronx man’s vehicle was found in a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday.
Lakewood, NJ man to spend quarter century in prison for stabbing a man to death
A Lakewood man is heading to prison following a series of guilty pleas and a sentence handed down in court for fatally stabbing a man along 2nd Avenue in the township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. On August 31, 2020, Lakewood Police responded to several 911 calls about...
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
fox29.com
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Neptune, NJ man charged with murder after fight turns deadly
NEPTUNE — A township man was charged with murder after fatally stabbing a man during a fight Sunday morning, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Just before 6 a.m., township police officers were dispatched to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing. They discovered a male victim in the front yard, unresponsive with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5ny.com
New trial ordered for NJ man in woman's 2011 stabbing death
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Teens charged with robbing man of his gaming console in Bayonne, NJ
BAYONNE — Two teenagers were arrested and charged with beating and robbing a man in Bayonne over a Playstation 5 gaming system. Police reported that 19-year-old Nizere Mingo, of Willingboro, and a 15-year-old Jersey City boy were arrested near 52nd Street. Officers responded to the area of Goldsborough Drive...
Woman seen bleeding in tractor trailer, yelling for help called a ‘total accident’ by N.J. police
South Brunswick police have ruled out criminal activity Friday after a witness on Wednesday reported seeing a woman bleeding from the face and yelling for help in a tractor-trailer cab on Route 130. The case “appears to be a total accident,” said Jim Ryan, the deputy chief of the South...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)
A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
