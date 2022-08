lespecial Unveil Artist Lineup for Le Getaway Part 3: TAUK, Club d’Elf Featuring Rob Compa and More

Today, the Disco Biscuits shared that they’ve added eight additional dates to their upcoming Fall Tour 2022. The new shows include two nights in October and six in November. — For the newly added shows the Disco Biscuits will stop in Asheville, N.C. on Oct 28 and Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 29. As for the November shows The Disco Biscuits will have a two-night stint in Hartford, Conn. on Nov. 10 and 11 and before they head to Boston on Nov. 12 and Stroudsburg, Pa on Nov. 13. The last new dates will come on Nov. 18 and 19 in Atlanta.

