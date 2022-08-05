ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

At CPAC, Ted Cruz says Republicans ‘spend too much time preaching to the choir’

By Kate Scanlon
 3 days ago

DALLAS — S en. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in his remarks to a conservative conference in his home state that Republicans spend too much time preaching to the choir, all while he delivered a red-meat address to the attendees.

In remarks at CPAC in Dallas, Cruz said that longtime Democratic strongholds in South Texas are turning red, and Republicans should make their case there.

“As Republicans, we spend too much time preaching to the choir,” the Texas Republican said. “We spend too much time talking to the same 2.6 million people watching Fox News. And God loves the choir. The choir needs preaching to. But we also need to be talking to young people with Hispanics and African Americans and suburban moms about the blessings of liberty.”

Republicans are seeking to capitalize on their recent gains in the border region, including a special election victory by conservative activist Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) in an open Rio Grande Valley House district.

Cruz’s speech also featured a number of jokes at the expense of his Democratic congressional colleagues, including a line about how inflation is so bad that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) can’t afford handcuffs, a reference to her arrest at a pro-abortion rights protest outside the Supreme Court in which she was photographed holding her arms behind her back as if she were handcuffed before raising her fist in acknowledgment of other protesters.

Cruz said he thinks the Republicans will win congressional majorities in “not just a red wave, but a tsunami,” driving out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He also took a jab at President Joe Biden, saying Republicans would simply tell him that it is 2025 and that he would go back to Delaware.

Comments / 28

Carl Howard
3d ago

he means the choir standing behind him. the trump trailer park queens Christian nationalist choir. go ahead Cancun daddy t?

Reply(2)
35
Julian Bosquez
2d ago

That one of the worse mistake ,Texans, made ,voting for Ted Cruz and Turning that state red .Turn Texas Blue the only way you can fix Texas.

Reply(3)
19
richard mckee
1d ago

The title says it all! The Talibanicans' lies MUST be repeated, adnauseam, to reinforce the propaganda. Lest the sycophants forget and start thinking for themselves....

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
