Police dog helps find missing boys

phl17.com
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia
Ashley Lockhart, a mother of six, was found stabbed to death in a minivan in Philadelphia. Her fiancé, Raymond Thompson, was charged. The post GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia appeared first on NewsOne.
Cops in Lower Twp., NJ, Search for Missing 13-year-old Boy
Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes. Authorities say...
Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week
Last week, a fire started at a West Philadelphia home after authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found inside. On Sunday morning, the home went up in flames again.
fox29.com
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
PA Home Health Aide, Man With Dementia Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide
A man and woman were found shot dead in what authorities believe to be an apparent murder-suicide in Chester County. First responders found a 65-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds inside his home on the 1000 block of Kaolin Road in Kennett Square around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Kennett Township Police Department.
Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
NBC Philadelphia
Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County
A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m. Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway. Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say. The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured. Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.
Creepy home security videos capture man who broke into NJ home
Linwood police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
fox29.com
Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Two overnight shootings in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police. Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street, in Brewerytown, around 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots...
fox29.com
Man shot while walking with teenage son, dog in North Philadelphia
A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he was shot while walking his dog near his home with his teenage son. Investigators say it is unclear whether or not he was the intended target or hit by stray gunfire.
2 women found stabbed in Olney section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were stabbed Sunday night.
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
8 injured when tree falls on group of people in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Eight people were injured Sunday afternoon when a large tree fell on a group having a class reunion party in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, then another tree fell hours later.
wabcradio.com
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
