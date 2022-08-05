Read on lingleguide.com
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Chief and Laramie County Sheriff to battle in the Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has announced that it will be holding a Shoot for Sight event. Chief Mark Francisco and Sheriff Danny Glick will be going head to head in a BB gun shooting competition, with the proceeds going to help provide eye exams, eye surgery, and eyeglasses to those in need.
The Small Town Of Lusk, Wyoming Now Has Impressive New Cowboy Mural
The small town of Lusk, Wyoming is now home to a new Cowboy-themed Mural. It's located in Downtown Lusk on Main Street, right by their famous Pizza place. Unlike many murals, this one isn't painted on the wall of a building. Instead, it's actually a two-part mural. The first part...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 holding Back to School Bash this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Get ready for the upcoming school year at Laramie County School District 1’s Back to School Bash!. This event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne on 515 W. Jefferson Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13. This...
Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering
GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (7/25/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Canyon Fire operations transitioning to local agencies
Operations are being scaled back on the Carter Canyon Fire in the Wildcat Hills southwest of Gering with the majority transitioning to local departments on Friday. Aerial observations confirm the fire is 85% contained and the fire’s footprint unchanged at 15,630 acres since Monday morning. Fire Information Officer Ben...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/5/22–8/8/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming correctional officer involved in Scottsbluff shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Friday a staff member from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institute in Torrington was involved in an off-duty shooting in Scottsbluff, Neb. Thursday. A news release from the Department of Corrections says Correctional Officer Martin Maldonado Jr. remains hospitalized...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
police1.com
Wheatland Wyoming Police Officer
A career you can be proud of that is stable, in demand, and well-paying? The Wheatland Police Department is currently seeking motivated individuals looking to join our team as a Police Officer. This position will be open until filled. Potential candidates must be willing to work 12 hour patrol shifts....
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Gering wildfire
LINCOLN It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming from the...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (7/29/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Family ranch of 5 generations burns down in Carter Canyon Fire
GERING, Neb. — During the Carter Canyon fire, which grew to burn over 15,500 acres, three houses were destroyed. One of those houses was occupied by David and Carolyne Ewing. They are both 72-years-old and lived in their ranch house for 20 years, their son Josh Ewing said Carolyn evacuated immediately and David stayed to try to wet down the house and cut lines in the fences for the cattle to run away.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Platte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Platte The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming North central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Whitaker, or 28 miles north of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Goshen, north central Laramie and southeastern Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 37 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
Woman Sought in Fatal Stabbing
On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was...
oilcity.news
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest after deadly stabbing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:26am, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man that was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Detectives responded to the scene and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
News Channel Nebraska
Western Nebraska Pioneers claim league championship
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - In a series meant for a championship round the Western Nebraska Pioneers become the Independence League inaugural champions defeating Spearfish 3-2 in game two of the Independence League Championship Series. Pioneers came into game two with all the momentum following an extra inning 11-3 win in...
