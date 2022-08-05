More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Looking forward to a normal school year
COVID has been very difficult the past two years for students, teachers and parents. Hopefully, as the school bells ring this month, things will get back to pre-pandemic norms. West Virginia schools will open this month without very many COVID restrictions in place. No remote learning, no canceled sports seasons,...
WVNews
Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week Aug. 7-13
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has declared Aug. 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying...
WVNews
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed...
