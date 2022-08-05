ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

By JOHN RABY - Associated Press
WVNews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Looking forward to a normal school year

COVID has been very difficult the past two years for students, teachers and parents. Hopefully, as the school bells ring this month, things will get back to pre-pandemic norms. West Virginia schools will open this month without very many COVID restrictions in place. No remote learning, no canceled sports seasons,...
EDUCATION
WVNews

Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week Aug. 7-13

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has declared Aug. 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy