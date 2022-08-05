ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
Portland Tribune

Evanson: Oregon football's new staff is talking the talk, but can they walk it

The Ducks opened camp this past week and there's plenty of mystery with a staff with little experience. Well, they're off and running. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football teams took to the practice field this last week and in the process stoked a perpetual fire in football fans across the state. While both programs are for all intents and purposes still going through the motions as players and coaches re-familiarize themselves with the game and players they left behind roughly nine months ago, it will be all systems go this coming week as the pads go on,...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
The Oregonian

Burmese cuisine is getting its due

Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Emerald Media

Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22

---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
The Oregonian

Meet the High School Journalism Institute class of 2022

Twenty students arrived at Oregon State University in Corvallis in late July with varying degrees of experience — but a shared passion for journalism. By the time they left a week later, they had reported, written and shot photographs for the 10 news stories, 20 profiles and two commentary pieces that will be published this week on OregonLive.
kezi.com

Sheldon students and staff clean up high school

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning. Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
kptv.com

3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week

It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
