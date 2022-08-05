Read on www.oregonlive.com
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks football team will open the 2022 season with the same ranking in the coaches poll as it had last year. The Ducks are No. 12 in the preseason poll released Monday with 734 points, second-highest among Pac-12 teams. Oregon, which finished 10-4 last season...
EUGENE — An offensive and defensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ fourth practice of fall camp. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were not on the field with the rest of the team Monday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Walk-on offensive lineman...
Week 1 of Oregon State’s preseason camp is in the books. Here’s how we see the two-deep for the Beavers as they begin Monday’s practice.
Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman looking to bring explosiveness back to Oregon Ducks passing game
EUGENE — When Caleb Chapman has played, he’s been hard to contain. The challenge has been keeping him on the field. The Oregon Ducks’ newest wide receiver, who transferred from Texas A&M, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament just two games into his true freshman season in 2018. The following season, he saw limited action in 11 games.
OSU men's basketball: Transfer guard Christian Wright brings DI game experience
Christian Wright had no hard feelings when it didn’t work out after one season at the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs hired a new men’s basketball head coach, former Florida coach Mike White, this past offseason, and Wright simply wasn’t part of the plans. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
63-year-old athlete finds peace, camaraderie in Oregon Senior Games
As Jeff Ginalias lined up on the track at Corvallis High School, ready to practice his 100-meter sprint, he knew that a recent hamstring issue would likely inhibit him from running to his fullest potential. He ran about halfway before having to hop over to a bench and sit down.
Evanson: Oregon football's new staff is talking the talk, but can they walk it
The Ducks opened camp this past week and there's plenty of mystery with a staff with little experience. Well, they're off and running. The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football teams took to the practice field this last week and in the process stoked a perpetual fire in football fans across the state. While both programs are for all intents and purposes still going through the motions as players and coaches re-familiarize themselves with the game and players they left behind roughly nine months ago, it will be all systems go this coming week as the pads go on,...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Steven Jones at left guard on Day 2 of fall camp
EUGENE — Oregon held its second of two jersey-only practices to start fall camp once again with nearly the entire roster fully available. Besides walk-on offensive lineman Kanen Rossi, every player at least went through stretching and the first two periods of practice Saturday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Burmese cuisine is getting its due
Indian, Thai, and Chinese cuisine are all widespread and well known, but a cuisine that incorporates qualities from all three, Burmese food, isn’t nearly as popular in Oregon. Corvallis’s restaurant scene, though, just got a promising introduction to the cuisine in Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack. Dishes...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations to accommodate more traffic, lure commercial carriers
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22
---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
Meet the High School Journalism Institute class of 2022
Twenty students arrived at Oregon State University in Corvallis in late July with varying degrees of experience — but a shared passion for journalism. By the time they left a week later, they had reported, written and shot photographs for the 10 news stories, 20 profiles and two commentary pieces that will be published this week on OregonLive.
Sheldon students and staff clean up high school
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning. Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
