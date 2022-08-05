Burglary and shootout leads to arrest of man in Coosa County

Read on www.sylacauganews.com
WSFA
Montgomery police charge woman in July robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman in a July robbery case. Montgomery police say Alexis Makendall White, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery. The robbery took place on July 16th around 4:45 a.m. in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road, police say. According to court records,...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/01/22 to 08/07/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/01/22 to 08/07/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 48 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 20 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 168 traffic stops, and 53 traffic citations. 14 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
Suspect arrested following weekend shooting in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is behind bars following a shooting in Homewood over the weekend.
Shelby Reporter
Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham
PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station. Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves man seriously injured, woman in custody
A morning shooting in Bessemer left a young man injured and a female in custody. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Monday at Bessemer Place Apartments of Flint Hill Road. Lt. Christian Clemons said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim and...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
wbrc.com
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Arrest Theft Suspect after Chase that Ended in Millbrook
Prattville police say a theft suspect has been arrested after a chase that ended in Millbrook. Police say they have been working on several felony cases involving 21-year-old Collin Dean of Prattville over recent weeks. They considered him armed and dangerous. This afternoon around 4PM, they spotted Dean in a...
wbrc.com
Person killed after crash involving fire in Powderly
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say one person was killed in a crash involving fire on August 7, 2022. Authorities say this happened in the 2700 block of Ishkoda-Wenonah Road. So far, officials have not released the cause of the crash. We will...
WSFA
Case dismissed for 1 of the men arrested after missing woman’s body found
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records reveal the case against one of the suspects in a death investigation has been dropped. Edward Norman and James Michael Barrett were both facing charges of abuse of a corpse after authorities found the body of Britta Lashley last month. A new court filing shows District Judge Joy Pace Booth dismissed the case against Norman Thursday. The dismissal includes “leave to reinstate.”
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Victim of 280 gas station shooting identified
HOOVER – A 19-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at a gas station on U.S. 280 on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Ziegler of Hoover. The shooting occurred at the Marathon gas station...
WSFA
WATCH LIVE: Montgomery police call 3 p.m. news conference
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss an “MPD Special Announcement.”. Details on what the announcement will cover were not immediately available. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on our website at WSFA.com, on our mobile...
thecutoffnews.com
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Department charges Reyes with capital murder
Authorities have officially charged a man with capital murder in the homicide case that is being investigated in a mobile home off County Road 34. The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department was called to County Road 34 near Churchill Road Monday morning around 8:26 a.m. as a witness found a 12-year-old girl walking the road and it led authorities to a gruesome scene.
WSFA
Reward, new photos released in 2014 Montgomery homicide case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are hoping a reward and new photos could generate tips that would thaw a 2014 Montgomery homicide cold case. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information or arrests in the case of Charlie “Jay” McCord. According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police and...
