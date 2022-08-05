Jennette McCurdy says Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in exchange for not talking publicly about her experiences at the network

Jennette McCurdy in 2017. Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Open Road Films/AP

In her new memoir, Jennette McCurdy said that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in "hush money."

McCurdy said that in exchange, she was asked to never speak about her experiences at the network.

The star said that she turned down the offer "immediately and instinctively."

Jennette McCurdy said that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in "hush money" if she agreed not to talk publicly about her experiences at the network.

McCurdy detailed her time playing Sam Puckett in "iCarly " and the spin-off series "Sam & Cat" in her new memoir, " I'm Glad My Mom Died, " set for release on Tuesday.

In an excerpt published by Vanity Fair on Friday, the actress recalled being on a conference call with her managers, agents, and lawyers to discuss the cancelation of "Sam & Cat," which costarred Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine.

The star, who said that she had a negative experience on set, recalled being glad that the show was ending.

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy in "Sam & Cat." Nickelodeon

In her memoir, McCurdy said that Nickelodeon offered her a "thank-you gift."

"They're giving you $300,000 and the only thing they want you to do is never talk publicly about your experience at Nickelodeon," one manager told McCurdy, according to the actress.

McCurdy said that they asked her not to talk about her experiences "specifically related to The Creator" and she turned it down "immediately and instinctively."

"This isn't free money. This feels to me like hush money," McCurdy said at the time.

"What the fuck? Nickelodeon is offering me $300,000 in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show?" McCurdy wrote in her book. "My personal experience of The Creator's abuse? This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn't they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn't they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?"

Though McCurdy didn't identify The Creator by name in her book, she may have been referring to Dan Schneider, who is credited as the creator of "iCarly," "Sam & Cat," and various other hit Nickelodeon shows including "All That," "The Amanda Show," "Drake & Josh," and " Victorious ."

Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, and Jennette McCurdy in season one of "iCarly." Nickelodeon

In a new interview with the Washington Post, McCurdy said that she thought the ambiguous name "was funny."

"I wanted some laughter around that, specifically because I know there's so much tension there," she said.

Earlier in the excerpt, McCurdy said that The Creator goaded her, then underage, to drink alcohol in order to give her "an edge."

In addition, the actor said that he gave her an unsolicited back rub that made her uncomfortable. McCurdy wrote that she wanted to tell him to stop, but she was "so scared of offending him."

McCurdy also recalled The Creator getting "in trouble from the network for accusations of his emotional abuse."

"I feel like it's been a long-time coming, and should have happened a lot sooner," she said.

McCurdy said that The Creator was disciplined to the point where he was "no longer allowed to be on set with any actors." She said that he had to sit "in a small cave-like room off to the side of the soundstage" and have his notes delegated to the cast and crew via an assistant director.

Noah Munck, Nathan Kress, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, and Jerry Trainor with Dan Schneider on the set of "iCarly" in May 2012. Charley Gallay/WireImage

McCurdy's recollections in her book are similar to previous accusations made against Schneider.

The TV producer departed Nickelodeon in 2018 and Deadline reported that there were "multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff."

Schneider defended his behavior in a 2021 interview with the New York Times .

The publication reported that an investigation was conducted by Nickelodeon's parent company, ViacomCBS, prior to his exit. According to the New York Times, the investigation didn't find evidence of sexual misconduct, but people who worked with him viewed him as verbally abusive.

Schneider defended his leadership style, saying that he has "high standards" and is "very willing to defend creative things that I believe in."

Regarding allegations of inappropriate interactions with the stars of his shows, he told the New York Times: "I couldn't, and I wouldn't have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I'd mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors."

Representatives for Nickelodeon and Schneider didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.