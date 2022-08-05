ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

GOP Cheers Unanimous Vote to Hold RNC in Milwaukee After Nashville Refuses

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Viva Satire!
3d ago

RNC committee chair Ronna McDaniel added that the Convention will feature many Entertainment Booths for Attendees such as: "Pray to the Golden Trump in Shorts", "Berate the Migrants", "Judge the Abortion Seekers", and "Stop the Transgender from using the Bathroom".

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Milwaukee, WI
State
South Carolina State
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy