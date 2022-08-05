GOP Cheers Unanimous Vote to Hold RNC in Milwaukee After Nashville Refuses

Read on www.newsweek.com
Viva Satire!
3d ago
RNC committee chair Ronna McDaniel added that the Convention will feature many Entertainment Booths for Attendees such as: "Pray to the Golden Trump in Shorts", "Berate the Migrants", "Judge the Abortion Seekers", and "Stop the Transgender from using the Bathroom".
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Comments / 4