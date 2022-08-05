ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'It was a bit of a miracle': How Milwaukee landed the 2024 Republican National Convention

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVMPV_0h6L7XDN00

The 2024 Republican National Convention is officially set to be held in Milwaukee after a unanimous vote by the Republican National Committee, committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday .

"Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," McDaniel wrote on Twitter.

The decision comes weeks after a GOP site selection panel unofficially picked the Wisconsin city as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee's selection has been in the works for nearly a year. It started 11 months ago with a mailed invitation that landed on the desk of VISIT Milwaukee president and chief executive Peggy Williams-Smith.

Was Milwaukee interested in bidding on the 2024 Republican National Convention?

Williams-Smith checked in with then-Milwaukee Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. He was on board. And the race was on.

On Friday, what had once seemed a preposterous notion — bringing Republicans to a bright blue city on Lake Michigan — became a reality as the Republican National Committee officially selected Milwaukee to host the party's presidential nominating convention in the summer of 2024.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Reince Priebus, the former White House chief of staff under ex-President Donald Trump, were on hand to sign a framework agreement with RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

White House lightening strike: Wisconsin couple dies after lightning strike near White House; 2 others in critical condition

How Milwaukee emerged from the pack to win the bid is a tale of determination, organization and just a little bit of luck. With some cheese, sausage and beer thrown in.

Milwaukee was the last city left standing after the other finalist, Nashville couldn't approve a deal. Nashville's city council was wracked by political discord on holding the event.

"We were lucky enough to garner support across party lines," Williams-Smith said.

And the city somehow managed all of it in the wake of a political hangover: the dashed dreams surrounding the 2020 Democratic Convention, which became a mostly virtual event because of the pandemic.

"A lot of people were enthusiastic about the Democrats coming to Milwaukee because of the opportunity to be on the international stage and to build business into the future for the hospitality industry," said Gerard Randall, who helped spearhead Milwaukee's effort to land the 2024 event.

"And when that didn't happen, for the reasons it didn't happen, I think people were a little skeptical that the Republicans were going to be able to have a successful effort here as well," he said. "But you know, that dissipated pretty quickly. What we found is that almost all of the major corporations who were engaged in the effort to bring the Democrats here in 2020 were certainly making a similar commitment to us."

17 million-to-1?: Two Wisconsin golfers sink hole-in-one on same hole on same day

There were several key moments along the way. Milwaukee put its best foot forward during the RNC winter meetings in Salt Lake City in early February, with a big bash that celebrated the city's cuisine and hospitality.

"We really ginned up support," Randall said.

A few weeks later, the RNC site selection committee toured the city. Milwaukee touted itself as a "turnkey operation" because of all the work that went into preparing for the Democratic Convention.

From the security footprint to the main venues, Fiserv Forum and Wisconsin Center, to transportation and hotels, all was in place. Significantly, local organizers maintained that delegates and their guests will be housed within 30 minutes of Fiserv Forum.

It was during the site selection visit that Johnson, a Democrat, stepped forward with an impassioned speech to the selection committee members during a dinner at Lake Park Bistro.

Williams-Smith said some site selection members she was dining with picked up their phones "and called mayors around the country saying, 'you've got to meet this guy.' "

During a tour of Fiserv Forum, Priebus helped push the bid, along with the state's former governor, Scott Walker.

Wisconsin politics: Trump-endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor won't commit to backing ex-president in 2024

Milwaukee had made it to the final round, along with Nashville.

During one last presentation at RNC offices in Washington, D.C, in March, the bipartisan nature of Milwaukee's bid was emphasized. Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley were there. So was Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. And Priebus sent a taped message.

"I never wavered in my belief that we were going to get the convention once it was narrowed down to two cities," Randall said.

Wisconsin deaths: 1 teen killed, 4 people critically injured in stabbing while tubing on busy Apple River in Wisconsin

Milwaukee was on its way.

The two-year countdown to the convention has now begun.

Final dates haven't been set, but there are three potential windows in July and August of 2024.

Funds have to be raised by local organizers. Randall said the final bill might be $70 million to $75 million. For its part, the city has to apply for a $50 million federal grant for security.

The local organizing committee is on the hook for any cost overruns.

For Milwaukee, the payoff is up to 50,000 visitors, with local organizers claiming the event could produce $200 million in economic benefits.

Contributing: Ella Lee

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'It was a bit of a miracle': How Milwaukee landed the 2024 Republican National Convention

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Republican primary race for governor down to the wire

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in dozens of races across the state, but perhaps the biggest statewide race is the Republican primary for governor. Four candidates are squaring off. The polls show the contest between Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

George Wallace in Wisconsin: Book explores how the Badger State helped elevate a staunch segregationist

He was from out of state but garnered an enthusiastic following in Wisconsin. The media mocked him with unflattering stories and cartoons, and he mocked them back. His campaign message exploited ethnic and racial tensions, and he capitalized on rural and urban divisions. And he divided his own political party as well, with long-reaching effects. Fifty years before Donald Trump upended politics in the U.S. and in the Badger State, Alabama Governor George C. Wallace, an ardent proponent of racial segregation, threatened to do the same, and Wisconsin was a key element to his political success.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reince Priebus
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Milwaukee#Republicans#Lake Michigan#Election Local#Gop#White House#Rnc
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MCTS announces three phases of new fare collection system

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. On Monday, Aug. 8, MCTS announced the three phases of the transition to the new system. This phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no further supply chain delays.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Notice of Partisan Primary and Special Election and Sample Ballot August 9, 2022

OFFICE OF THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION. Notice is hereby given of a partisan primary and special election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on August 9, 2022, at which the nominees for the offices named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office under the appropriate party, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, if any, in the sample ballot below.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee forecast predicts overnight rain, flash flood risk

Steady rain showers overnight Sunday into Monday will pose a risk of flash flooding in southeast Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are expected throughout Sunday afternoon and evening in southeastern Wisconsin, but the heavy rain will begin around midnight, said Kevin Lynott, meteorologist for the weather service in Sullivan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MCTS: New fare collection system update

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. MCTS announced Monday, Aug. 8 the three phases of the transition to the new system. According to a press release, this phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy