Trevor Noah condemns Brittney Griner's sentencing: 'Russia doesn't care' about what she did

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Trevor Noah didn't mince any words during his show Thursday when reacting to Brittney Griner's nine-year Russian prison sentence .

Griner, a WNBA star, two-time United States Olympic gold medalist and player for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014 during the WNBA offseason, was found guilty of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony after authorities arrested her at a Moscow airport for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

"We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did . This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘That woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal,' " Noah said, feigning a Russian accent. "Get the (expletive) out of here, man."

Griner, who entered a guilty plea weeks ago, apologized to her family and wife. Now that the trial has concluded, negotiations to free Griner are expected to continue between Washington and Moscow during a period of tension between the two countries.

Brittney Griner is escorted by police for her trial for cannabis possession in Khimki, outside Moscow on Aug. 2, 2022. Natalia Kolesnikova, AFP via Getty Images

"Whoever America has in prison, send them to Russia," Noah continued. "It seems like they win, but don't forget: That person now has to live in Russia. They'll get there and be like, 'This whole country is prison. I miss food in Alcatraz.' "

He added: "If we had more time, we could talk about how this whole thing could have been avoided if the WNBA paid their stars enough that they didn't have to go and play in Russia in the off-season to make money."

Noah wasn't the only celebrity to speak out in support of the WNBA star following Thursday's decision.

Justin Bieber, Jada Pinkett Smith, more stars speak out

"THIS HURTS," Justin Bieber wrote Thursday on his Instagram stories alongside a photo of Griner being held in Russia. "If anyone knows of anyway (sic) I can help please let me know."

50 Cent called the decision "wild, adding on Instagram "You don't ever want to get caught up in the politics."

Jada Pinkett Smith lamented Griner's sentencing falling on "the same day we finally got some justice" for Breonna Taylor , the 26-year-old Black medical worker who was shot to death in 2020 by Louisville officers who knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. The Justice Department announced Thursday that four Louisville police officers involved in the deadly raid at Breonna Taylor's home were charged with civil-rights violations.

'BRING HER HOME!!!" Gabrielle Union wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #WeAreBG.

"The Russian judge ignored everything (Brittney) Griner had stated," Mia Farrow tweeted. "He sentenced her to 9 years in a ‘penal colony’. For carrying 2 vaping cartridges - medically prescribed. Damn. Heartbreaking."

"My heart breaks for Brittney Griner, her wife & her family," Sherri Shepherd tweeted. "I need America to do all that it can to get this woman home immediately! End this nightmare! Free Brittney Griner!"

"BRING BRITTNEY HOME," Andy Cohen tweeted with American flag and prayer hands emojis.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca, Billy Kobin and Ashley R. Williams

Tammy Epperson
2d ago

See, here's where he gets it wrong. Russia cares very much about what she did. They just don't care about who she is. To them she's just another drug smuggler bringing stuff into a country that has zero tolerance.

3d ago

But you don’t condemn the same laws you have in America or is it because she’s a pro athlete an actor a movie star a politician who deserves different laws than taxpayers or whatever the laws are in a communist country yes you this person making this statement what’s causing the problems in America

Cary Hernandez
2d ago

nope they don't they treat her just like every other criminal, that got caught with drugs in Russia, that's the going sentence when u get caught with drugs in Russia, USA should enforce the laws on elites and they don't, so Trevor, you're correct,

The Independent

Brittney Griner predicted sentencing hearing would be her ‘doomsday’, lawyer says

US basketball star Brittney Griner appeared to know she was going to face a tough sentencing as she had told her lawyer before that she knew it would be “doomsday” for her.Ms Griner also said “I love my family” on Thursday as she was led out of a Russian courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to jail for nine years on drugs charges, Reuters reported.“When we saw Brittney on Tuesday, we told her ‘see you on Thursday’. She said, ‘see you on doomsday. So it looks like she was right,” Ms Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina said, according to Reuters.The...
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner could be part of 2-for-2 prisoner swap with Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner was recently sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after getting detained with vape cartridges with cannabis oil in a Moscow airport in February. The United States has been working to bring Griner home and is currently in negotiations with Russia on a prisoner swap. The initial proposal reportedly featured Brittney […] The post Brittney Griner could be part of 2-for-2 prisoner swap with Russia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
