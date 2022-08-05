ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Fire officials respond to house fire in Templeton

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles Fire responded to reports of a house fire in Templeton Friday.

Reports of the fire came in at about 8:50 a.m. at a house on the 500 block of Sequoia Lane.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to two rooms of the house and did not spread to nearby vegetation.

Fire officials say everyone inside the home was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Six engines responded to the fire. Most of the engines were from CAL FIRE SLO and Paso Robles Fire assisted with the containment of the fire.

Fire officials will remain on scene for a few hours mopping up. An investigator is on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

