Responsible Growth for Arkansas files petition to Supreme Court for marijuana initiative

Read on katv.com
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Trump and Pence choose sides in the contentious GOP primary for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor between Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch could determine the future of the GOP in the state and whether the party can defeat Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat.
Comments / 0