Many Positive Events This Weekend, Check Them Out! (X LEAGUE, Chicago Horror Convention, Car Shows, Concerts, Corn Boil, Plus Much More!) More Details In The Article…

townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Rockford’s ‘Festa Italiana’ ends early due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. “Festa Italiana” is a yearly event that honors Italian-American heritage and culture. Lovers of all things Italian went out to Boylan High School over the weekend to enjoy rides, food, performances and live music all […]
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks
A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reported In Rockford And In Rockton Today
A Few Shots Fired Incidents Reported Today, Where And When:. 100 block of Flintridge Drive around 2:40 am *shots have been fired in this specific area 3 days in a row now*. 4567 E Rockton Road/Farm & Fleet area in Rockton around 4:30 pm. Spring Creek Rd and N Alpine...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Said The Following Areas Are Closed, Due To Flooding
Use extreme caution while traveling this morning. The following intersections are impassable and are currently blocked off by barricades. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of the scene,. Send it to us at RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. Or you...
Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?
If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
RS sources are also reporting an automobile accident. This happened this morning in the northbound lanes of Kishwaukee, near the Amazon Distribution Center at the Rockford Airport. Traffic is being diverted, so expect delays. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Several reports of flash flooding. If you have to...
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: NWS Said The 2-Day Rainfall total for Rockford is 6.15 inches.
As of 1PM, Rockford Airport has reported 3.23 inches of rainfall. This breaks the previous record of 1.75 inches from 1939. The last time Rockford Airport reported more than 3 inches was 06/28/2017. Following the cold front tonight, temperatures and dew points will drop to more seasonable values through the...
WIFR
23 News Exclusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life,” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that. “I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan. He wasn’t sure at first, but Bogan wanted it to be African-American focused....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On Busy Roadway Backs Up Traffic
At approximately 7:35 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of S Perryville Road and Newburg Road for a auto accident. This was reported to be a two vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported but it’s unknown if anyone was transported. Traffic was backed up for a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Barn Fire With Wires Down In Pecatonica
Where at: 2800 block of N Pecatonica Rd/Pecatonica. Shortly after 10:00 this evening a large barn fire with wires down, possibly in the roadway, is being reported in the 2800 block of N Pecatonica Road in Pecatonica. Mutual aid from multiple fire departments has been called in, it’s unknown if...
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
WIFR
Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
