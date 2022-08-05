Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 16:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 419 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Miami, or near Globe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 235 and 253. AZ Route 70 near mile marker 253. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 157 and 164. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Winnebago FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 631 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall. These thunderstorms will move across the advisory area early this morning. - These thunderstorms are producing 1 to 3 inches per hour, which will likely result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Dixon, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Polo, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Scioto FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Montgomery; Pulaski The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Central Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Radford, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Prices Fork Claytor Dam Fairlawn and Graysontown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Wakulla, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, eastern Leon, Thomas and western Brooks Counties through 845 PM EDT At 811 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Quitman to 15 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, St. Marks, Thomasville, Woodville, Tallahassee, Boston, Pavo, Coolidge, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee, Merrillville, Drifton, Scanlon, Natural Bridge, Liveoak Island and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Chino Valley has moved out of the area and towards Prescott. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:22:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake; Lorain; Medina; Portage; Summit THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE GEAUGA...NORTHEASTERN MEDINA...CUYAHOGA...LAKE...NORTHERN SUMMIT CENTRAL LORAIN AND SOUTHWESTERN ASHTABULA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; Starke The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana Starke County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunns Bridge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Culver, Francesville, Medaryville, Pulaski, Oak Grove, Ripley, Kewanna, Monterey, Leiters Ford, Lomax, Beardstown, Ober, English Lake, Denham, Hibbard and Clarks. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Inland Charlotte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Inland Charlotte; Inland Sarasota A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Charlotte, southwestern DeSoto and southeastern Sarasota Counties through 600 PM EDT At 511 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Punta Gorda, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Murdock, Gulf Cove, South Venice, El Jobean, Harbour Heights, Placida, Rotonda, Cleveland, Grove City, Warm Mineral Springs, Lake Suzy, Venice Gardens, Charlotte Harbor, Palm Island and Solana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wells, Whitley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wells; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, southeastern Whitley, northern Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 845 PM EDT At 818 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Huntington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph along with heavy downpours. Road ponding and localized nuisance flooding is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Markle around 835 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 286 and 306. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Flood Watch issued for Ohio, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ohio; Switzerland FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, including the following counties, in Southeast Indiana, Ohio and Switzerland. In Kentucky, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. In Ohio, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Scioto. * WHEN...From Noon EDT today through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will drop southward to near the Ohio River today and provide a focus for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday as the surface boundary stalls across the region. Excessive rainfall will become a concern and the threat of flash flooding will increase as showers and thunderstorms may pass repeatedly over the same areas.
Heat Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 degrees expected. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas this afternoon through early evening.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 06:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility will be a few hundred feet or less in spots, especially near area lakes and rivers.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to 110. * WHERE...In Iowa, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 19:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima, southwestern Graham, northwestern Cochise and southeastern Pinal Counties through 1030 PM MST At 948 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Manuel, or 9 miles south of Mammoth, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Campo Bonito and Redington. This includes Route 77 between mile markers 102 and 122. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 21:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-08-09 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
