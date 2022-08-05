Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO