‘Pay what you want’ week starts Sunday at Quad City Botanical Center

Read on www.kwqc.com
Related
Some QC Pools Will Close For The Season This Month. Here’s The Schedule.
As grand (read: hot) as summer has been, August marks the transition into fall and that means some local pools will be closing for the summer later this month. The public pools in Davenport, Rock Island, and Moline will also close at different times. (Bettendorf's Splash Landing closed last month after ongoing paint problems this summer). If you've been meaning to get out to a pool and relax, the time to do that is now. Here's when the pools will close:
ourquadcities.com
After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight
A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
ourquadcities.com
CASI will present free music, ice cream social
The Center for Active Seniors Inc. will have an ice cream social from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Center for Active Seniors, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Bob Gaston New Horizons Band, The Golden Tones Chorus, and The Silver Linings Bell Choir will perform from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Celebration Hall.
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival to take flight Aug. 12-13
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to fill the skies with hot air balloons next weekend, Aug. 12-13. Cody Dorgan, organizer, informs viewers about how to attend and what to expect. Gates will open at on Friday, Aug. 12 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Truly heated corn dog & jalapeno contests
The heat didn’t stop some people from enjoying the Mississippi Valley Fair. In fact, some people even entered the corn-dog-eating and jalapeno-eating contests Saturday afternoon. Crowds cheered on contestants as they scruffed down corn dogs as fast as humanly possible. Just one person came out on top: Contestant David...
Quad Cities Youth Music & Arts Festival Comes to Rock Island September 17
QC Rock Academy is partnering with other local youth arts programs for a showcase of the area’s top talent in music, theater, dance, visual arts and more. Dynamic Status Gems (dance group) ……and more TBA. SPONSORS:. Rock Island Parks & Recreation. Quad City Arts. River Music Experience. I-Rock...
KWQC
Snowstar to host Big Brothers Big Sister’s annual picnic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Snowstar will be hosting the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley’s picnic and fishing derby on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Jay Justin of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Rod Leatherman, Snowstar, discuss the event and organization. The day will include...
KWQC
QC Music Guild’s ‘Jekyll & Hyde The Musical’ runs through Aug. 14
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The epic struggle between good and evil is depicted in the Quad City Music Guild’s production of “Jekyll & Hyde The Musical set to run for two weekends this month at Prospect Park Auditorium, Moline. Cast members, Taylor Bley (Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde) and Ariela Policastro...
RELATED PEOPLE
geneseorepublic.com
KWQC
51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wraps up in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 51st annual Bix Jazz Festival wrapped up tonight after three nights of performances at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. The more well known Bix related event may have taken place last weekend, but the Bix Jazz Festival brings Quad City residents together to celebrate something Bix Beiderbecke cherished: jazz music.
Moline family's ceiling collapses due to faulty construction; owners encourage checks for houses built in the '70s
MOLINE, Ill. — Moline homeowner, Ken Gullette said it was an average Sunday morning for him and his wife Nancy. That is until, the two heard a large crash come from their living room. “Suddenly, there was a 'BAM crash' and I came out and saw the ceiling had...
Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend
If you're looking to adopt a pooch, it's the perfect weekend to do so at the Humane Society of Scott County. Because the shelter has reached "crisis capacity," it is waiving dog adoption fees through Sunday, Aug. 7 to help clear space to take in more dogs. The discount applies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
aroundptown.com
The 151st Whiteside County Fair Will Honor the Venhuizen Family as Friend of the Fair
Since 1989, the Whiteside County Fair Board has sought to honor those who have made an extra effort to support and make the annual Fair, Aug. 16th-20th, as much fun as possible for all those who participate and attend the many shows and events. The Whiteside County Fair Board is...
ourquadcities.com
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
ourquadcities.com
Rare car shown at QC British Auto Show on Saturday
LeCLAIRE, Iowa – When Dennis Klemm was asked how he became the owner of one of the rarest British sports cars, he simply said, “People die.”. Klemm and his wife Chrystal traveled from Wisconsin with their 1932 MD D Type for the Quad City British Auto Club Show on Saturday in LeClaire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native ‘Idol’ winner returns to Davenport for holidays
Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are...
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
KWQC
Davenport City Council looks at $10 million settlement with Canadian Pacific at upcoming meeting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Wednesday, Davenport City Council will vote on a multi-million-dollar deal from Canadian Pacific pending it’s merger with Kansas City Southern. The city hopes to use the $10 million deal it to address increased train traffic that could come to the city if the merger is approved by the Surface Transportation Board this winter.
KWQC
‘Pack the Bus’ school supplies donations distributed to 10 school districts Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - What started as a celebration of Genesis Health System’s 150th anniversary in 2019 has turned into an annual event. “We have had a very successful year again this year, our fourth year, of Pack the Bus,” said Shirley Gusta, director of business intelligence at Genesis Health System.
Comments / 0