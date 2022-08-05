Galt man arrested in Florida on child sex crimes

Read on www.kttn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Jewett Norris Library in Trenton, Missouri was dedicated on October 31, 1891CJ CoombsTrenton, MO
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue
A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
kttn.com
Annual child well-being report ranks Missouri 27th among states
Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression – that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Fire guts home on Mercer County Route D
A fire on Mercer County Route D west of Mill Grove “gutted” a house on August 5th. According to Mercer County Fire Protection District Chief Tony Johnson, the fire was confined to the inside of the Sylvester Whitt residence. There were no injuries reported and the Red Cross...
kttn.com
Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair
There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
kttn.com
Audio: Bright Futures Trenton to offer a variety of Back-to-School activities on August 11
A variety of activities are planned at different locations on August 11, 2022, as part of the Bright Futures Trenton Back to School Event. The needs-based event is for all Grundy County students. One activity planned is the distribution of backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks and supplies will be available...
kttn.com
GEC Community Foundation awards over $9,500 in grants to area schools
The Trustees of the GEC Community Foundation, Inc. awarded fifteen grants totaling $9,576 prior to the Grundy Electric Cooperative Annual Membership Meeting on August 4, 2022. All grants are funded by member donations called Operation Round Up where members voluntarily round up their utility bills each month to fund grants to eligible entities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri State Fair kicks off Thursday in Sedalia
The Missouri State Fair begins this Thursday in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says about 331,000 people attended last year’s fair and he hopes this year’s will be another great attendance year. About 5,000 students exhibit at the fair each year, bringing in roughly 16,000 entries....
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to host free Conservation Family Fun Day in Cameron
The Missouri Department of Conservation and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and the University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.
kttn.com
Public property tax hearing to be held Monday evening in Laredo
The community of Laredo is proposing a property tax rate of nearly one dollar ($1.00) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. A public hearing regarding the proposed rate is this evening (Monday) at 5:30 pm at Laredo City Hall.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College to host free event for teachers
North Central Missouri College, in partnership with Central Methodist University, will host a Teacher Energizer event on Tuesday, August 16th at Cross Hall in Trenton, MO, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:40 p.m. This free professional development event is intended for PK-12 educators; however, other individuals who work in education are also welcome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Fair officials announce results from the sheep and goat show competition
Results have been released from the North Central Missouri Fair Sheep and Goat shows held on August 5th. In the Sheep Show, the champion ram was shown by Ayra Meeker of Trenton. The champion ewe was shown by Gracelynn Barnett of Chillicothe, and the reserve champion was shown by Glenna Barnett of Chillicothe. Lucas Lauhoff of Chillicothe showed the champion market, and Gage Seals of Purdin had the reserve champion. Senior showmanship went to Harlee Beck of Chillicothe, intermediate showmanship went to Glenna Barnett, and junior showmanship went to Lucas Lauhoff. There were nine pee wee exhibitors in the Sheep Show.
kttn.com
Obituary: Archie Duane Parton
Archie Duane Parton, 54, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1968, in Maryville, Missouri as a Jones. Archie spent his childhood as a family member with the Boles family in Skidmore. As a teenager, he was taken in as a son by Rose Barnes and Ray Parton of Stewartsville.
kttn.com
Property tax rate of slightly less than $1.00 proposed in Spickard
The community of Spickard has proposed a property tax rate of slightly over 99 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. A public hearing regarding the property tax is this evening (Monday) at 5:55 pm at Spickard City Hall. At 6 pm Monday, the Spickard Board of Aldermen has...
Comments / 0